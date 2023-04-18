Gobodwana said: “I started playing in about 2010. A few years later I saw the sport was slowly dying and decided to take young boys under my wing, working with my partner Thandisizwe.”
Qonce taxi driver equips boys with soccer and life skills
Qonce boys have been navigating life issues with their football coach.
The boys found a safe haven and a second home in taxi driver Sandi Gobodwana, who doubles as soccer coach.
Gobodwana, 38, has coached boys for the past nine years using football as a way of keeping them off the streets.
He and his partners Thozamile Shaibo, Aphiwe Mvandaba and Thandisizwe Dyosi started the team to motivate young boys.
On the sports field, Gobodwana is a sports coach, but off the field he becomes an older brother to whom many of these boys can turn to for advice about life.
The local hero nominee said the team had become stronger and better with time.
He and his partners now have more than 22 teams in Qonce.
Every day after school, pupils head to the sports fields to do what they love.
Gobodwana said: “I started playing in about 2010. A few years later I saw the sport was slowly dying and decided to take young boys under my wing, working with my partner Thandisizwe.”
Gobodwana said by introducing football to the boys, aged 13 to 19, they hoped to create a second home where the boys would learn how to become a better men.
“Our intention was to fight drugs and, in the process, we would give them prizes to motivate them.
“We started specifically with Ndevana and then we were joined by other teams around Qonce and formed an association.”
Gobodwana and his fellows use their own money to maintain the team.
“I have my own team, Citizens United, and I am responsible for getting their kit.”
He said off the field he worked tirelessly to ensure his boys stayed out of trouble.
“I give them advice about everything that happens in life. I also equip them on how they need to carry themselves in society.”
Gobodwana said he saw it as the responsibility of the community to stand together as a team and raise young people.
Gobodwana, who considered himself fortunate to have grown up in a home with both parents, said he had discovered he could be useful and help parents within his community in growing and nurturing young men.
“It takes a village to raise a child and that motivates me to carry on with the work I’m doing.”
Parent Nomphe Nxeve said she had witnessed the love shared by Gobodwana and their children and admired him for it.
The mother of 13-year-old Alulutho Nxeve said she had no doubt their children were in good hands.
“He works very hard and is hands-on with our children.
“My child has been under his mentorship and has so much love for football.
“We can see they love their mentor because of the genuine treatment they get.”
