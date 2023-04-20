Museum founder Nompumelelo Tshaka seeks to preserve Duncan Village’s rich heritage

Duncan Village is one of East London’s oldest townships, and houses its own gem which preserves its historical heritage.
Mother-and-daughter team Nompumelelo Tshaka and Lihle Nyikana are the founders of the Duncan Village Heritage Museum.
The museum’s goal is to involve people in actively promoting the historical preservation and research pertaining to Duncan Village with its former glories and tragedies.
“By offering ongoing historical exhibitions and programmes that help everyone view their present and future more clearly, we hope to encourage both tourists and residents to form a personal and emotional connection to the past.”
The concept was launched in 2018 after the pair travelled to Cape Town and its mega township Khayelitsha, and visited its local tourist attractions.
“We came back inspired and decided to create our own heritage hub that celebrates and preserves the township’s history,” Tshaka said.
“I decided to dedicate myself to work for the community.”
In 2018, Tshaka, 55, retired as a project officer at the department of rural development & agrarian reform.
She used her pension funds to set up the museum, which opened its doors in 2020.
“In my teens, I was a member of the township’s Young Women's Association which groomed young girls to be active members of the community.
“Before I embarked on the museum project, I did my research and visited places such as Soweto and Khayelitsha to witness their local attractions first-hand.
“The aim is to reinvent Duncan Village and tell its story to the world.”
The museum highlights events of the past, such as the Duncan Village massacre in 1985 when residents faced the brutality of the apartheid government.
“I believe in the concept that knowledge is power. As for the museum we are not limited to telling the story of the township, but also to describe the dignity of the people who live here.
“We do that through programmes that benefit the community.”
Tshaka said they worked closely with graduates to assist them create professional CVs and mentoring them to ensure they were ready for the workplace.
They also work closely with the Service Seta, and play a crucial role in helping residents secure jobs.
There are plans to establish extramural activities such as chess, working with Mike Phantsi from Gqeberha.
“We have also linked up with the Gompo library as we have educational books that aim to keep children off the streets and focused on their books.”
Lihle Nyikana, 24, works as a creative director and is responsible for the museum’s art.
“I am passionate about art and the development of the township through it.
“Art plays a role in empowering a community. Duncan Village is famous for its arts and culture and sports.
“Our role is to bring back enthusiasm and emphasise that the talents of residents are important.”
She said they aimed to celebrate and embrace art by uplifting local artists and creating understanding of their artistic language.
Tshaka was nominated as a Local Hero by community member Nothemba Fandesi, who said: “I nominated her because she created a museum that supports and uplifts the community.
“It serves as an educational facility that caters to tourists as well as young ones, and it preserves our history.
“And it will be passed on for generations to come.
“She has created a hub where we get to be informed and understand where we, as a community. come from.
“This establishment has played a significant role and gives us the confidence to be proud of who we are.”
