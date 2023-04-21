Former teacher’s love for the environment an inspiration to others

An East London environmentalist and former Merrifield College teacher Chaylene Bachar has been described as an inspiration to the community.
Her Local Hero nominator, Kevin Harris, said: “Chaylene is an environmental hero. She is passionate about sustainability and has taken several steps to reduce her carbon footprint.
“She is an advocate for green living and has encouraged others to adopt eco-friendly practices.
“Her efforts have helped to raise awareness about environmental issues and have inspired many to take action.”
Bachar, a former geography and life orientation teacher, has been playing her part in trying to create a safe environment, while working as an online teacher, life coach and mentor.
She left Merrifield last year after 16 years at the school. She also spent four years abroad.
She is now working towards getting her life coach and mentor qualifications online, while rendering her coaching services to people who need them.
A parent has applauded her for the role she has played in creating a safe environment, not only for humans but for the planet.
Bachar, 44, formed a school club called Passion for People, which focused on raising awareness about climate change, reaching out to people and animals.
Her initiative is still driven by pupils, Harris said.
“Her affect on the lives of those around her has been tremendous and she deserves recognition as a local hero.
“She has a natural gift for teaching and uses innovative methods to engage her pupils in the learning process.
“Her students speak highly of her, and many credit her with their success.
“She has gone above and beyond her job description, often sacrificing her own time and resources to ensure that her students receive the best possible education.
“Her dedication to her students has not gone unnoticed and she has received several awards and accolades for her outstanding work in education.”
Bachar said she was honoured by the nomination. Her projects involving taking care of the earth were among the things she was most proud of.
“Sharing my heart and my passion for the environment is one of things I am proud of in my teaching years.
“So many young people are change makers and I had the great honour of sharing dreams and vision with them over the years.
“I honestly don’t consider myself a hero. I think if you asked people around me, especially my students, they would simply say I am really passionate about helping in some way to make the world a better place.”
She said now she had left the school, pupils at Merrifield had been pushing her initiatives.
“Our mission was threefold: to encourage community engagements in our city, to build eco consciousness, and to build a sense of belonging for all.
“The club consisted of two to three pupils across all grades in the college.
“We met once a week and shared ideas on how we could provide a platform to serve in the three areas mentioned.”
DispatchLIVE
Former teacher’s love for the environment an inspiration to others
Local Hero nominee recognised for her commitment to a journey of sustainability and awareness
Image: SUPPLIED
An East London environmentalist and former Merrifield College teacher Chaylene Bachar has been described as an inspiration to the community.
Her Local Hero nominator, Kevin Harris, said: “Chaylene is an environmental hero. She is passionate about sustainability and has taken several steps to reduce her carbon footprint.
“She is an advocate for green living and has encouraged others to adopt eco-friendly practices.
“Her efforts have helped to raise awareness about environmental issues and have inspired many to take action.”
Bachar, a former geography and life orientation teacher, has been playing her part in trying to create a safe environment, while working as an online teacher, life coach and mentor.
She left Merrifield last year after 16 years at the school. She also spent four years abroad.
She is now working towards getting her life coach and mentor qualifications online, while rendering her coaching services to people who need them.
A parent has applauded her for the role she has played in creating a safe environment, not only for humans but for the planet.
Bachar, 44, formed a school club called Passion for People, which focused on raising awareness about climate change, reaching out to people and animals.
Her initiative is still driven by pupils, Harris said.
“Her affect on the lives of those around her has been tremendous and she deserves recognition as a local hero.
“She has a natural gift for teaching and uses innovative methods to engage her pupils in the learning process.
“Her students speak highly of her, and many credit her with their success.
“She has gone above and beyond her job description, often sacrificing her own time and resources to ensure that her students receive the best possible education.
“Her dedication to her students has not gone unnoticed and she has received several awards and accolades for her outstanding work in education.”
Bachar said she was honoured by the nomination. Her projects involving taking care of the earth were among the things she was most proud of.
“Sharing my heart and my passion for the environment is one of things I am proud of in my teaching years.
“So many young people are change makers and I had the great honour of sharing dreams and vision with them over the years.
“I honestly don’t consider myself a hero. I think if you asked people around me, especially my students, they would simply say I am really passionate about helping in some way to make the world a better place.”
She said now she had left the school, pupils at Merrifield had been pushing her initiatives.
“Our mission was threefold: to encourage community engagements in our city, to build eco consciousness, and to build a sense of belonging for all.
“The club consisted of two to three pupils across all grades in the college.
“We met once a week and shared ideas on how we could provide a platform to serve in the three areas mentioned.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos