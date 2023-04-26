Co-owned with his friend, Sisipho Breakfast, the company offers internships to students having a tough time getting in-service training.
Creative Kalani uses his platforms to help youth
Image: SUPPLIED
Mdantsane-born Kamvelihle Kalani has poured his heart into helping dozens of youth in his community, including those living with disabilities, since the age of 16.
Now aged 24, the Daily Dispatch local hero nominee helps hundreds of young people through a number of different platforms.
Each year since 2021, the former Kumkani FM presenter, who works as a junior news editor for a media house in Johannesburg, hosts an annual beauty pageant in Buffalo City Metro for disabled youth aged between 15 and 25 — Mr and Miss Able..
Kalani explained that the idea of a pageant came when looking to improve the confidence of those with disabilities who often felt that they were not valued in their societies.
In working with a number of NGOs who work with the disabled, Kalani realised there was an opportunity to help these youth.
While still a student, he and a group of friends gathered what cash, goods and services they could collectively spare and, by bringing some sponsors aboard, were able to host the first two pageants with no entry fees.
“For this year’s event, we have asked entrants to pay a one-off registration fee of R150 to assist us with the resources we need to host it.
“The venue, Orient Theatre, was sponsored by BCM last year and we are hoping we will be sponsored again this year.”
Kalani is also known as the founder of Conversations with Lani, an online podcast, where people of any age lay bare their souls, talking about their traumas, fears and anxieties.
While the discussions are often conducted online, sometimes they are held in sponsored venues, such as the “Kaylani and Friends — My Experience of Pain and Grief” session held in Southernwood towards the end of last year where a number of speakers, including Masithethe Counselling, were invited to share experiences and interact with the audience.
The budding creative is also a director of 3Ps media company which was established in 2020 and which focuses on offering PR services, communication and events organising.
Co-owned with his friend, Sisipho Breakfast, the company offers internships to students having a tough time getting in-service training.
Under his guidance, some work behind the cameras taking photos or videos at events, while others help organise events, or they write press releases, or stand in front of the camera MC’ing at his shows.
Kalani, who pursued a diploma in public relations at Walter Sisulu University, said extending his hands to the vulnerable came naturally.
“When I started, I thought I wanted to be in the media space and become a well-known journalist and media personality, but as a broadcaster I got to be introduced to people who were doing different work.
“I fell in love with community development work.”
He is also the brains behind the platform — Incoko Nama 2000 — aimed at young people born around the year 2000, where burning issues like teenage pregnancy, feelings of isolation and associated behaviours are discussed. Episodes of this appear on BCM TV.
Kalani uses Facebook, under the name Kay Lani, to inform his followers of his programmes.
“It has always been because of God and his grace that I have made connections in different industries and organisations and they have come into use.
“I have never been funded and have used NSFAS and local organisations for sponsorships.”
He said he was driven by the love he had for people.
“I always reach out to people, referring job opportunities to them and sometimes I try to assist with skills.
“It is always heart-warming and fulfilling when I go home and reflect,” he said.
His nominee Asisipho Mofu, a friend who also went to varsity with him, said Kalani stood out from many students when they were still studying.
“His NSFAS money would sometimes go to the wonderful work that he does, for someone of his age he is doing an incredible job and deserves to be recognised.”
