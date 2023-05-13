Mclaren started focusing on her non-profit charity work in 2022, and is now a participant in a Border-Kei Chamber of Business programme dedicated to teaching women how to properly run an NPO.
Young Greenfields mom always finds a way to help those in need
From running a soup kitchen, providing food parcels or sourcing a pram for a new mother, Varoushca Mclaren is a pillar in her community
Image: SUPPLIED
Local Hero nominee Varoushca “Vee” Mclaren, 28, from Greenfields, weaves her kindness through multiple pockets of her community, feeding and supporting whoever asks for help.
Above running her Educare centre for preschoolers, Mclaren sources donations for the hungry, gathers food parcels for seniors, baby formula for new mothers and runs a soup kitchen once a week outside the Greenfields fire station.
Mclaren said: “I’m a mother myself, I went through difficult patches in my life, I’ve hit rock bottom and I know how important it is for kids to grow up in a loving environment.
“I had my firstborn when I was very young, and getting married, having to find a school for our child and working was very difficult. We relied on our family to get through the month.
“I know parents are out there who are working hard but don’t see their money, and the little ones suffer, they are little sponges, they take in everything.
“I come across a lot of bad situations, it’s heartbreaking.
“If I can do the smallest thing, it helps.
“I try to uplift them by doing a Christmas Party for 250 kids, and this year organised an Easter Egg hunt.”
Image: Supplied
Mclaren started focusing on her non-profit charity work in 2022, and is now a participant in a Border-Kei Chamber of Business programme dedicated to teaching women how to properly run an NPO.
“I’m in the process of registering my NPO, called Loving is Caring, and my focus will be on children, pensioners and pregnant moms.”
Once a week, Mclaren is assisted by family and friends to feed more than 150 residents a hot meal outside the Greenfields Fire Station.
“We try to make a meal from what we’ve got, we dish out stew and rice.
“We get donations which we use to also make food parcels for families.
“We have a private donor that provides big supplies like oil, pasta. I’ve got my book with all my people in it who need them.”
Mclaren said she was humbled by her nomination.
“It’s nice to be recognised, I’m not one for the shine, I don’t even want to be in photos when we take them, I’m not doing this for show.”
Her mother-in-law, Carollynn Ihlenfeldt, 57, from Greenfields, nominated Mclaren after reading other Local Hero news stories in the Dailly Dispatch.
Ihlenfeldt said: “I was reading the paper the other day and said why can’t I nominate Vee?
“She does so much for the community. If you ever need something she pops it onto WhatsApp and she gets it.
“When there is a baby born and the mother has nothing, she will end up with a pram, I don’t know how but she will give her last to save somebody.”
Cherylyn Hewitt, 47, from Greenfields, said Mclaren was already a well-known help in the larger community.
Hewitt said: “Since I’ve known her she always helps people, not just with food parcels but if you are stuck getting your children to school she will always offer to help.
“She has helped my family with food parcels and is a pillar in our community.
“You’d think people her age wouldn’t be, it’s not at the forefront of younger people’s minds, they tend to be more selfish but she is always giving.”
