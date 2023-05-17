Dikeni runner does it for the children

Dedicated runner Siphiwo Bukani, 42, helps pupils from his hometown, Dikeni, find their confidence, donating hundreds of pairs of school shoes, shirts and stationery items to various schools in his community.
Bukani spends his days as a systems librarian in Qonce, and has been organising a charity run to support his donation drives through the Siphiwo Bukani Charity Run initiative since 2021.
“I decided to donate school shoes and shirt sets to disadvantaged learners in Dikeni,” Bukani said.
“We want to recognise their dedication to studying. We don’t want them to lose hope but be motivated to finish their education.”
In his first donation in 2021, Bukani gave 50 pairs of school shoes and shirts to his old school — Caesar Mlumbi Primary School — in Khwezana location.
“They must not struggle to achieve their future academic goals because they lack a school uniform. That’s where the initiative comes in,” he said.
In 2022, Bukani donated 100 pairs of school shoes, white shirts, and pencil cases to Siphumezulwazi Junior Secondary.
“We do the big run at the weekend before the handover.
“It’s part of our culture now to run for these shoes on a Saturday and the following week we donate.”
The charity run, staged this year on March 25, is held over three distances — 50km, 21km and 10km — from Dimbaza to the finish in Khwezana location.
“This year we had roughly 85 runners do the 50km, 70 runners in the 21km and for the 10km was close to 50,” Bukani said.
“It’s not a matter of winning — we are there to have fun. Some runners are school kids or parents, and some are preparing for the Comrades or Two Oceans marathons.”
The marathon brought in donations of 115 pairs of shoes, 56 shirts,145 pencil cases and 68 exercise books for students at Siphumile Primary School.
“I’m very grateful to the running community and to our sponsors, as the initiative is not funded.
“I get donations from friends, supermarkets and from NTT Volkswagen King William’s Town.”
Bukani started running in 2016 with the Buffalo Runners Athletics Club in Qonce, before joining the Real Gijimas Athletics Club in Mdantsane in 2018.
“I was a soccer player before, but I saw how my friend loved running, so I decided to take part.”
The charity initiative has grown to incorporate 10 helpers — the Yinton’enzima team — who help set up the run and co-ordinate the drop-offs.
“I’m really grateful to the team I’m working with. Their support means we share duties, we give feedback about the upcoming event.”
Bukani said he was overjoyed at his second Daily Dispatch Local Hero nomination.
“I’m happy that people are noticing the good we are doing, but from the beginning we only wanted to help needy learners, not do this for the spotlight.”
Nominator Nxonxo Ganto, 23, from Dikeni, said Bukani’s work had inspired her to get involved in the project.
“I’ve been working with him since 2021, and he has been working so hard to make sure to help the children from where he was born,” Ganto said.
“He inspires me, this was something I wanted to do. The children when they see him they are so happy.
“I was at both handovers in 2021 and 2022. We invite the parents to witness [the handover] and they were very happy, especially knowing him personally because he grew up there.
“These kids look up to him and when they experience him coming to them, giving them shoes and shirts they get very excited.”
