From private school landscape to rural education challenge

Teacher Wayde Thomas packed up his life in the big city and moved to Morgan Bay with the desire to make a difference.
Originally from Pretoria, the 26-year-old relocated to the seaside town in January to teach grades 5, 6 and 7 at Ferndale Primary, located on a farm 8km out of town.
“Moving from a private school environment has been a big change,” Thomas said.
“I first came to Ferndale in 2021 with my former school.
“When I started there was a lot of scepticism. They thought, what is this white teacher coming from a private school doing?
“But then the first kid came to me with a problem about school work and they finally accepted this person is here to stay.”
Thomas said the facilities were dire, with pit latrines still in use.
“We still have an old asbestos roof we want to replace, the walls are starting to crumble, we don’t have handles on the doors and a lot of the window panes are broken.”
Thomas has dedicated himself to improving education and uplifting the facilities, having cleared out old store rooms, painted and fixed windows, and establishing a library with donated books.
“I’ve never worked with a group of kids so willing to learn. There are no discipline issues.
“There is a big struggle with foundation work and core concepts, but when the kids finally click or understand a problem, nothing beats that feeling.”
While still completing his Bachelor of Education in Maths and Sciences through Unisa, Thomas is enrolled in the SA Mathematics and Science Teacher Intern Programme (SAMSTIP) which allows him to receive a small monthly stipend, bolstered by donations from his former employers.
“My previous head challenged me and said: “Would you be willing to make a difference for a year, to make a real systematic change?”
The school has about 56 pupils daily, with 120 on the official roll.
“Unfortunately you don’t know how many children you are going to teach on a daily basis.
“Another challenge is the language barrier. I am fluent in English and Afrikaans, and while I teach in English, the lower grades are taught in Xhosa.
“But I’m starting to pick up very basic classroom phrases, and now a few kids have even taken up Afrikaans as a subject.
“There is massive poverty here and a lot of these kids live below the breadline.
“We have a feeding scheme at the school and for most this is the only meal of the day.”
While Thomas’s employment depends on funding, he hopes to continue his work for as long as possible.
“I’m here for the long run, not just to change a few things and disappear.
“My stipend from the department of education ends in September, which is a non-renewable six-month period, and external sponsorships come from parents from my previous school and the school itself.”
The first project Thomas focused on was fixing the toilets, which received sponsorship from Investec and the Groot Trek Riders, which donated four water tanks to the grounds.
“We are also getting the community more involved, and have done massive bush cleanups, cleared out storerooms and have been working hand in hand with the local football club who assisted us.
“The Pres Face Milan Football club are former pupils who take pride in their old school and want to see it return to its former glory.”
Thomas said he felt honoured by his Local Hero nomination.
“I was sceptical at first because I didn’t do this for the recognition. But when I was nominated I realised it’s not about me but about the school.”
Close friend Tara Mynhardt, who volunteered with Thomas at the Pinetown Baptist Church, and who nominated him, said Thomas was trustworthy, honourable and dedicated.
Mynhardt said: “He always brings a positive, can-do attitude to any [problem].
“Mr Thomas is the one person you know who will always put others before himself, no matter the cost or burden to himself.”
