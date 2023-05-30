‘Good-hearted’ businessman helps feed pupils and assist those in need

Losing his job forced Mzwandile “Tanci” Kameni to step up and create his own success, and since then he has been putting smiles on the faces of members of his community by feeding the less fortunate, for almost 30 years.
Fort Beaufort businessman Kameni, 59, who started Tanci Distributions after being retrenched in 1996 as a delivery driver for a local bakery, runs a feeding scheme, sponsors sports tournaments and keeps the community entertained.
He used his retrenchment package to start his business selling sweets, bread, and other small household necessities from his home, with the help of his wife, Nontuthuzelo, 59.
The business soon grew into a grocery store, which the couple built in the small rural town’s Zwelitsha Township.
Business soon started booming, paving the way for Kameni to later open Bhofolo Supermarkets in Dubu and Zwide townships.
He also opened Eyethu Entertainment in 1997 and Pandarosa Lounge in 2001.
“The success of these shops and liquor stores made other segments of the business expand,leading to more business ventures as well as becoming a distributor for Coca-Cola SA from 2007,” said Kameni.
Wanting to give back, Kameni started a school nutrition programme, feeding pupils in schools around Fort Beaufort and Dikeni (Alice), using money from his own pocket.
“Some schools request a one-off monthly delivery from the feeding scheme, while others request weekly deliveries which consist of monthly groceries at the beginning of the month and weekly deliveries of vegetables and poultry.”
The company also assists with donations for the less fortunate for funerals, traditional ceremonies, sports tournaments and other gatherings.
“This initiative boosts the morale of young people and also motivates them that once prominent; always give back to the community.”
Kameni was nominated as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero by Fort Beaufort resident Khanya Dikaza.
Dikaza described Kameni as “good-hearted” community leader.
“As his business is growing rapidly, he’s also growing to be wiser and to share his knowledge.
“He aims to bring out the best in everyone.
“He is the epitome of service excellence.
“He has generated great respect from the community of Fort Beaufort, and has been giving the same throughout,” Dikaza said.
Resident Themba Khetshengane, 64, described Kameni as a people’s person who had a heart to help others in need.
“When there’s a funeral in the community, he makes it a point to provide for those who are struggling financially.
“He does food handouts at churches, he goes out of his way to make sure the community is in good hands.
“I feel delighted to be among the community that is being taken care of by Tanci,” Khetshengane said.
Siphiwo Tsotsa, the headmaster of Sakhululeka High School, lauded Kameni for the role he played in helping develop the school.
“The school organises matric camps in preparation for examinations, Tanci contributes whatever he can. He is a thoughtful gentleman.
“When there are activities or school trips, he donates money.
“He recently purchased three netball and soccer balls for the sports society.
“I am grateful to have his support; it genuinely means a lot to us.
"We see him as a humble community leader who enjoys working with people.”
DispatchLIVE
Image: supplied
