Nam Foundation helps schoolgirls navigate womanhood

What began as a small collection drive for sanitary products for girls in Nqamakwe has grown into a fully-fledged NPO by Local Hero nominee Ngwekazi Makaba, 33, from Amalinda, whose Nam Foundation provides monthly donations to state schools in the Eastern Cape.
Makaba founded the Nam Foundation NPC in 2020 to educate girls on menstrual health, providing packs of sanitary pads to keep them in the classroom instead of at home during their period.
“I know what it feels like not to have sanitary pads. This is my purpose. I was born into a family that believed in giving, so Nam came through me as a way to give back,” Makaba, who has a full-time job as a hotel receptionist, said.
“Before 2020, we were donating sanitary towels maybe once a year, but now we do drop-offs once or twice a month.
“This year has been a bit hard; we did not get any funding whatsoever, so we have been doing our own fundraising.
“At the beginning of the year we hosted a fun run called “Walk in my Shoes”, and managed to collect 80 pairs of shoes and raise R3,800.”
This year, the NPO donated more than 500 packs of sanitary pads, and more than 300 pairs of school shoes, to primary schools in need in Qumbu, Qonce, Cofimvaba and Buffalo City.
“Our aim is to unify and build confidence in our children, and make sure none of them miss school because they are on their period.
“We also want to ensure they are well informed about what happens to their bodies and we involve boys in this conversation.
“We have partnered with the department of health as well as with a psychologist who helps us make sure we convey the right message.
“We host interviews and talks during a health seminar.
“On a monthly basis, we get about 30 requests,” Makaba said.
“Schools write to us and explain what is happening; most hear about us through word of mouth that there is this small organisation that helps.
“We then send someone to verify the school’s needs — how many kids need shoes, for example — and we are given a list [of names].
“After this, if we don’t have the funds, we try to fundraise and communicate this with the school before we deliver the donation.”
The NPO has a team of eight volunteers who all contribute financially to the organisation.
“If we don’t believe in the organisation, who is going to believe in us? Even if it’s just R100.”
Makaba works with preteens aged about 10 at primary schools, as well as high school pupils who often miss school during their menstrual cycle.
“It’s important for them to attend school on a full-time basis and to use the correct hygiene products — so they don’t use newspaper or cloth because, in the long run, this can be bad for their health.
“Some children cannot afford menstrual products, their parents get Sassa grants, and with Covid-19 many parents were retrenched and returned from the big cities.
“Some of the households are also child-headed and they have to make sure they are providing the basics first.”
Makaba said feminine hygiene was a difficult topic to approach.
“When we get to a school, the pupils are very shy to talk about menstruation.
“Some girls don’t even know how to use sanitary pads.
“During our talks, we show them how to put a pad on, how to properly dispose of them and we explain what changes your body goes through.
“We’ve had a child who was eight years old who couldn’t tell anyone she had started her period because of the stigma. No-one explained to her what was happening.”
Young boys have also been included in the health forums.
“Boys don’t want to take part in these conversations because they think they don’t need to know, but if you can empower both girls and boys, both will be able to help and make better decisions.”
SGB chair at St Thomas Primary School, Simphiwe Mfengwana, 37, from Komani, contacted the Nam Foundation on Facebook for assistance in 2021, and received 100 sanitary packs and 30 pairs of school shoes in March this year.
“It’s very painful that sanitary pads aren’t free in SA.
“Some of the [pupils] don’t go to class when they are on their period, and don’t have money to buy sanitary pads, so receiving donations is very helpful,” Mfengwana said.
