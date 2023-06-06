“I make sure pupils balance their studies and performing. School is always a priority.
He’s hitting the right note in his Qonce community
Mbulelo Nkwali ’s Suppermix School of Performing Arts is giving an opportunity to residents young and old to showcase their talents
Image: SUPPLIED
Dozens of people have found a safe haven at the Suppermix School of Performing Arts.
After realising a need for recreational facilities in the Egesini extension of Ndevana location outside Qonce, Mbulelo Nkwali established an art studio in 2008 and helps young and old people experience the benefits of poetry, music, drama and dance.
He has written and produced three isiXhosa dramas — Izinto-Zimanukwenzeka in 2011, Athembele in 2012 and Monandini in 2016.
“With the first drama, it took us a month to gather everything together and even though we had a few challenges, we were able to pull it off,” he said.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Just like everyone, we learnt from our mistakes and for the other two dramas we spent three to four months in rehearsals. “We eventually realised that the longer we rehearse the better the outcome will be.”
Nkwali uses actors and actresses from Ndevana with the aim of giving young people a platform to showcase their talents and gain more knowledge about art, poetry, drama and music.
Anyone from the ages of six and up is able to participate.Nkwali has helped three schools in the area put on their own drama productions — Luytville Primary, Ngqika Primary and Zameka Junior High School.
Nkwali said: “In many cases teachers do not have time to focus on extramural activities, so I took that as an opportunity to coach the young people.
“I make sure pupils balance their studies and performing. School is always a priority.
“Art and poetry build concentration and confidence and teach children listening skills.”
In 2019 Suppermix received funding of R10,000 for film and R15,000 for music from the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC). “This funding helped us a lot,” said Nkwali,
There are also people in the community who reach out to help him financially.
“The community hall [in Ndevana] is paid for on any occasion. Fortunately the councillor gives us an opportunity to use the hall without charging us,” Nkwali added.
What inspired him to start the school were the talented children in the community who wanted to be heard and given exposure.
“There are a lot of children who want to give out words of inspiration or send out a message to their peers, but this was impossible because there were no drama and arts instructors in the community,” he said.
Image: SUPPLIED
One of Suppermix’s beneficiaries, Pheri Pule, 40, is a musician.
His single Andibuyi was released in 2019 and the album two years after that.
Nkwali played a role in registering and distributing his music.
Pule’s songs have been played by local radio stations such as Kumkani FM, Zibonele FM, Mdantsane FM, and also SABC radio stations such as Metro FM and KFM.
Pule was supposed to tour in Cape Town in 2019, but it had to be postponed because of Covid-19. His tour will continue this year in Johannesburg.
Nkwali said : “I feel honoured to be playing a role in the community.
“When I am not around any more, I want them to continue where I left off.”
‘Good-hearted’ businessman helps feed pupils and assist those in need
Ndevana community member Vumile Mnwaphi said he had nominated Nkwali as a local hero because of the wonderful work he was doing in the community.
Mnwaphi said: “His campaign has kept the youth off the streets, and also prevents them from committing crime and getting pregnant at an early age because the Suppermix School of Performing Arts keeps them busy and entertained and they also learn to prioritise and focus on schoolwork.”
