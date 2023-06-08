“Funds raised assist pupils in villages and townships with school uniforms, school shoes, sanitary products and sports kits.
Qokolweni traditional leader in race to bring change
Charity initiative encourages love of sport while also providing youngsters with shoes and other necessities
Traditional leader Nkosi Bandile Vulithuba Sangoni is a Local Hero nominee for his charity initiative aimed at education development and unearthing sport talent among the youth through his humanitarian project.
The Hlanga royal house senior member founded The Icon’s Journey Marathon in 2019.
More than 6,000 schoolchildren have benefited from receiving uniforms, bicycles, sanitary products, groceries, and assistance with school fees, thanks to the project.
The Icon’s Journey Marathon, an NPO, is SA’s longest marathon run in under 24 hours.
It was founded under the theme “100km by 100 runners for Mandela 100 years”.
The NPO received sponsored bicycles, toiletries, school shoes and running shoes, which it then donated to schools along the 100km route.
“During the fun run dedicated to President Nelson Mandela on July 15 2018, we were touched by the children of Mqhekezweni village, who joined us at the 50km mark and ran with us.
“What we noted though was that some of these young girls and boys were running with bare feet, and the shoes others had were old and torn.
“This experience reduced some of our fellow runners, particularly those coming from outside the Eastern Cape, to tears.
“We decided to start a campaign called Promote Sport For Social Change.
“Runners donated running shoes so that we could give them to the village kids and try to encourage them to love the sport of running.
“That was the first group of children to benefit from our initiative, now called 400km Icons For Change,” Sangoni said.
The 103km route gives participants the unique opportunity to run, cycle or hike in the birthplaces of some of SA’s most notable struggle icons, among them Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Dr AB Xuma, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, OR Tambo and Chris Hani.
“The first three years saw us raising funds for charity, benefiting 4,000 schoolchildren in the Eastern Cape and nationally, through school shoes, bicycles and sanitary pads.
“In 2021, we hosted our first 400km Iconic Challenge event where 15 athletes representing seven provinces ran the 400km distance over eight days to raise funds for charity and an initiative called Promote Sport For Social Change.
“Funds raised assist pupils in villages and townships with school uniforms, school shoes, sanitary products and sports kits.
“In 2021, we raised enough funds to benefit 2,000 schoolchildren in various schools nationwide,” Sangoni said.
In 2022, they partnered with Absa, the Nelson Mandela Museum, the provincial sport, arts & culture department, Hollywoodbets and various municipalities.
“Nineteen athletes representing eight provinces took part in the 400km run across the Eastern Cape over eight days, and from the financial contribution and other in-kind donations we were able to raise funds that have benefited more than 3,000 schoolchildren in schools countrywide,” he said.
For 2023, the fundraising 400km run will be in July, with 12 athletes — seven women and five men — taking on the eight-day challenge.
“What sparked the fundraising concept was the huge gap and inequality existing between facilities available in schools in the city vs those in the rural areas.
“We want rural children to have a level playing ground with those in the cities.
“Most village children do not have the basic necessities like school uniforms, school shoes and sports equipment that make them motivated to go to and stay in school.
“Drugs have infiltrated the rural areas. We are trying to keep our youth on the sports grounds after school so that their minds never idle and they find themselves on the wrong side of the law,” he said.
Through collaborating with other international foundations, such as Sports for Ubuntu, based in London, Sangoni intends to secure soccer kits, books and laptops for village children in 2024.
Sangoni is the traditional leader of the Qokolweni Administrative Area, with seven villages under the Qokolweni-Zimbane Traditional Council headed by Nkosi Zwelihle Sangoni.
Every December 26, they have a Nkosi Zwelihle Sangoni Sports Challenge — a community-building tournament in which more than 200 youngsters and the elderly participate.
The Sangoni royal family in January introduced a second-hand clothing drive among their programmes, with essentials such as shoes, clothing and bedding donated to underprivileged families to keep them warm during the harsh winter season.
Sangoni also works closely with smallholder farmers around Qokolweni.
“We have been on a quest to set up a 5,000t/hr maize milling plant that will create 300 jobs.
“I am also heading a project funded by the ECPACC and National Heritage Council called “A Royal Journey”, where we conduct research and document royal families in the country,” he said.
Athletic Transkei president Neo KK Maxambela nominated Sangoni as a Local Hero.
“We need traditional leaders like him who are enthusiastic about community development,” Maxambela said.
