Mizzie Zokufa brings hope to Mzamomhle
Do-gooder’s NPO supports families and helps disadvantaged youth be more education-focused
Mizzie Zokufa gives love and hope to the less privileged.
Her Mizzie Zokufa Foundation (MZF) has helped disadvantaged children, child-led homes, orphans and single-parented homes since 2017. It became a registered non-profit organisation in 2022.
Zokufa started hosting empowerment sessions for boys and girls at Carnegie Hall in Gonubie.
She also launched a monthly soup kitchen at the community hall and holds regular clothing drives.
The youth development programme raises gender-based violence awareness and tackles issues such as unemployment, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse.
Zokufa is said to have brought big changes to the lives of the young people.
“The aim is to empower, equip and educate previously disadvantaged children from the less privileged settlement of Mzamomhle," she said.
“We are equipping them for the future by persuading them to study, and not look at their circumstances now, but to be focused on their futures.”
The foundation has adopted 40 families and children in Mzamomhle.
They have a database of all the families, a detailed file per child containing health reports, school reports and any other information the foundation needs to be aware of.
“We have a very clear plan with them on the programmes offered by the foundation, and through partners and stakeholders.
“We don’t just go there and loud-hail at kids. We have our kids well registered in the database with the consent of their parents,” Zokufa said.
They also host a WhatsApp group with activities to help with schoolwork.
They have a youth desk, a larger group with parents, board members, management, and children, and they pray every day at 8pm. They are known as the MZF KIDS.
In celebration of Youth Day, the foundation hosted an event at the Ignite Church this past weekend.
Gender-based violence, human trafficking, substance abuse, school dropouts and assaults were among the topics addressed at the event.
“As much as the event was educational, it was also all joy, laughter, praise and worship, and we were all spiritually fed.
“Now that MZF KIDS numbers are increasing daily, we call upon sponsors, donors and partners to all participate in this act of helping the needy,” Zokufa said.
“I get inexplicable fulfilment and joy from this work. I also have a drive to do more.”
The Rev Malombo Sigobelwana of Ignite Church nominated Zokufa as a local hero for the “huge” role she has played in the development of the community and the youth.
Sigobelwana said: “I would describe her as a hard worker and a people’s person.
“She sacrifices most of her time to take care of other people, she always wants to see individuals developing for the better.
“There has been a major improvement within the community. Some teenagers who dropped out have been encouraged to go back to school, and unemployed people have been encouraged not to give up, but to have hope.
“She does not only focus on the youth, she also makes sure parents or single parents are being taught how to discipline their children,” Sigobelwana said.
Sigobelwana said at a recent function at his church involving 150 people, Zokufa provided all the refreshments.
“Mizzie is a selfless person with such a caring heart for all.”
Zokufa’s wish is for her foundation to grow bigger and assist more communities in and around the Eastern Cape, as the purpose of the foundation is to restore hope and dignity.
