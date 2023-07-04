Helping struggling youth in his community gives NPO founder hope too

Mhesele provided Rabula Senior Secondary School pupils with food parcels during their grade 12 camp, and donated sanitary towels and toiletries to Sonwabile Primary and Lingani High pupils.
His NPO also handed over school shoes, toiletries and sanitary products to children at Keiskammahoek Child Care Centre and Grantville Primary School.
His goal through his efforts is to help uplift young people and give them hope, to steer them away from social ills such as alcohol and drug abuse, as well as teenage pregnancy.
“I don’t want young people to doubt their skills; I want them to believe they can succeed in life regardless of their family situation.”
Mhesele uses his own funds, supplemented by a 50% share of tournament winnings through his Thembu Warriors sports club, to supply sanitary products to more than 100 girls.
Monwabisi Tybosch, principal of Rabula secondary school, acknowledged Mhesele’s contribution.
“When the school had a trial camp for grade 12s, we had a shortage of food and Zinzile did what he does best and gave out food parcels, sanitary towels and toiletries.
“That built so much confidence within the pupils. Having not to worry about feminine hygiene and having food to eat was the last thing on the pupils’ minds.
“This boosted their ability to concentrate. The improvement was remarkable.
“Last year’s matrics achieved more than 80%, which made me extremely happy and grateful.
“We appreciate his thoughtfulness and support.”
Mhesele established the Thembu Warriors sports club in 2019.
The NPO, which covers areas in Keiskammahoek in Rabula A/A Ematolweni, in the Amahlathi municipal region, has both boys (17-19 age group) and girls soccer teams.
The club’s senior girls/women’s basketball and netball squads include some girls below the age of 17, with most under 21.
Mhesele believes sport brings people together and provides a healthy outlet for the youth, drawing them away from social ills.
The Thembu Warriors senior soccer side compete in the SAB (Regional League), while the netball team competes in Keiskammahoek Netball Association tournaments.
On April 1, Mhesele won the Eastern Hustlers Award in the sports and recreation category.
He believes Thembu Warriors are becoming a force to be reckoned with.
“I definitely see us being mentioned in big tables and discussions and being known for having some of the best players, playing a big role among the youth for black communities and also promoting education through sport and bursaries.”
Mhesele said the club prioritised the importance of education.
“Some pupils who were dropouts are back at school because of their teammates’ influence,” Mhesele said.
Siya Magano nominated Mhesele as a local hero for the difference he is making in the lives of the local youth and community.
“He is described as a socialite, a people’s person who has sacrificed everything he has so the children in his neighbourhood will be well cared for.
“He envisions bright possibilities in those children’s lives and he has opened his home to anyone in need.
“The community is fortunate to have him.
“Zinzile has generated great respect for the community of Keiskammahoek and has given the same back,” he said.
Helping struggling youth in his community gives NPO founder hope too
Zinzile Mhesele’s Keep a Girl Child in School and Thembu Warriors sports club initiatives making a difference in Keiskammahoek
Image: SUPPLIED
With a heart to help youth faced with financial and other struggles, Zinzile Mhesele established a Keep a Girl Child in School NPO, as well as a sports club.
Mhesele, who provides sanitary products and toiletries to underprivileged girls through his NPO, said: “I saw a gap that needed to be filled for these girls to know that while things may not be going well at home, there is someone out there who sees a bright future for them and wants the best for them.
“These young girls represent the country’s future, and they must be loved and nurtured.”
He also organises food parcels for families in need.
In December, he provided 60 families with food parcels and clothing.
Image: SUPPLIED
Mhesele said he was proud of how his efforts through his NPO were helping to bring change and hope to local youth.
He said volunteering his time, money and energy to help others and bring positive change made him a better person.
“The very act of giving back boosts my happiness, health and wellbeing.
“The positive impact and the kindness I have towards these young girls also helps me change my own outlook and attitude; it ultimately makes me more optimistic,” he said.
Lungelwa Mpendu, a Keiskammahoek community member, said: “Mhesele sacrifices for his community.
“We appreciate his efforts. I remember the joy the children had when they received clothing and food parcels.
“We need more people like Mr Mhesele and for others to see the amazing work he does for us,” she said.
