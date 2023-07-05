Keen musician empowers his community through the arts

Dyasi said about 200 children did activities offered by the project.
“In our organisation, children are not only limited to music. Those interested in other activities such as dance, drama and band are also catered for,” he said.
“We focus on music, brass band, dance, bead work and industrial theatre.
“We have a choir made up of 16-year-olds and adults; the band has children as young as eight. Dance and industrial theatre accommodates every age group.”
Isaac is a contract worker at Buffalo City Municipality.
“I love what I do, but because most things require money and we don’t have any sponsors, I have to find alternative ways to raise funds.
“The Arts Centre is small, and the church hall has its own set of obstacles, such as clashes that prevent practising when church members want to use the hall for their own activities.
“My other challenge is the old equipment that I am using. I bought it in 2005 and some of the software is not working.
“I hope to make a production that will be broadcast on national television one day.
Hopefully that will motivate the children to have big dreams and develop perseverance which is a very important attribute.”
Nceba Glory Hlathini who nominated Isaac said there were people who are not given roses and Nceba was one of them.
“Bra Isaac has played a vital role in terms of youth development around East London at large.
“He started in church where he conducted a choir, developed it and recorded numerous albums and he has done all of that from his own pocket.”
He said not many people are willing to go the extra mile in empowering and motivating children nowadays; people look out for themselves.”
He said they looked up to him because he was able to create something out of nothing.
