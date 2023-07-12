William Grootboom ensures patients receive their chronic medication

TB and HIV rates had risen, and many community members struggled to get birth certificates, IDs and social grants.
Stories of patients on chronic medication defaulting on their treatment have become common in the Eastern Cape, particularly in rural communities.
Sometimes patients have to queue at hospitals and clinics for an entire day for their medicine, while some become bedridden and cannot fetch the medicine.
But in a rural Qonce village, a church minister and his wife have made it their mission not only to focus on feeding people spiritually, but to help them in practical ways too.
The Rev William Grootboom and his wife Zanele, of Faith in the Word Church, go beyond their calling to help.
The couple joined forces with their community in health and social welfare matters as well as promoting educational programmes through their NPO, Dorkas HIV/Aids Children’s Home in Ethembeni.
Dorkas is a beacon of hope for many who struggle with social welfare services, primary healthcare and who need education assistance.
“The centre takes care of 98 people, including 49 who are disabled and others with chronic ailments like HIV-Aids, diabetes, cancer, and epilepsy,” Grootboom said.
“Some elderly people live alone as their children work in other provinces. We have 15 caregivers helping frail and elderly people with their chronic medication, collecting it from the clinic and ensuring they do not default on treatment. They also feed and bathe the bedridden.”
In 2021, Nokwakha Mdiya, who now lives in the Western Cape, made her house available as the centre’s base.
Grootboom said: “The community faces high rates of teenage pregnancy, alcohol and drug abuse, and HIV-Aids.
“The centre does not receive financial support from the government. It relies on the mercy of good Samaritans. Centre members use their personal money for the project.
“This is hard but we are trying.”
Grootboom started the NPO after he noticed many children and young people were abusing drugs and had left school.
TB and HIV rates had risen, and many community members struggled to get birth certificates, IDs and social grants.
“Not only congregants but community members come to the church not only for spiritual upliftment but for help with their health and social welfare matters.
“They not only need prayers but food and medication to ensure that they have a healthy body. So we started the centre to care for the community.
“After coming to church people go home and face the real problem of hunger, poverty and ailments.
“The fortunate should share the little they have with those less fortunate, and love and care for each other,” Grootboom said.
The NPO also helps schoolchildren with homework and projects.
“We run an aftercare programme for school-going children where we assist them with homework and school projects, since most of them are cared for by their grandparents who have no basic education,” Grootboom said.
The Rev Sicelo Khethani, a board member who nominated the centre for Local Heroes, is amazed at their dedication in assisting the needy.
“The centre also runs a soup kitchen and starts vegetable gardens.
“The centre has just donated eight wheelchairs, six walkers, seven walking sticks and 50 warm blankets to the frail, disabled and other elderly people.
“They are also working perfectly together with the local clinic and home affairs department in Qonce.”
Ethembeni Clinic operations manager Sister Sylvia Kopelo applauded the Dorkas Centre.
“Their caregivers are always on time coming to collect chronic patients’ medication. They bring the patients to the clinic every three months for medical observation.
“There is an amazing improvement in the patients’ conditions, showing they are not defaulting on treatment. These are community members willing to ensure a healthy society and lend a helping hand where the need arises.”
Kopelo said in addition, some of the vegetables were donated to patients to ensure they did not take medication on an empty stomach.
Amahlathi ward 7 councillor Zamuxolo Mfulana said the project had a big footprint in the village.
“They are committed to making a positive change in Ethembeni and deserve to be honoured for their community development work.”
The NPO has received donations from Qonce humanitarian organisations including the King William’s Town Lions Club and King William’s Town Rotary Club International as well as supermarkets and garages in Qonce and Stutterheim.
