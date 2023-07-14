Doing his bit for isiXhosa
Sikekela Malawu’s passing on his love for his home language to pupils across the province
Ulwimi Lenkobe non-profit company founder and owner Sikekela Malawu promotes the importance of isiXhosa in secondary schools around the Eastern Cape and also donates sanitary pads to disadvantaged girls...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.