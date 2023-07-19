Mthuthuzeli Clarence, a former mineworker and organiser of the National Union of Mines, is helping the disadvantaged rural community of Mqanduli to get a better life and to know their rights.
After being expelled from the mines in 1993, Clarence said he decided to form the Mqanduli Community Advice office, a non-profit organisation that fights against the violation of human rights and gender-based violence (GBV) and provides help in labour matters.
“In 1996 I decided to form an NPO after I realised that there was too much violation of human rights in the villages,” he said.
“I also noticed that the ex-miners and the families did not know how to make claims for their money after being expelled from the mines.”
Clarence’s ideas helped many people.
“Apart from helping the people with their mine claims, we write claims on their behalf,” he said.
“Our organisation expanded based on problems that the villagers brought to our attention.
“GBV was the most common problem. We did awareness campaigns and encouraged the communities to stand up against it.
“Also, many children had no birth certificates. So we helped them.
“We also advise the traditional leaders and maintain peace in our communities.”
The organisation has helped the villagers to build schools and bridges.
“The communities complained about the lack of bridges for their children to cross the road to get to schools,” Clarence said.
“Another big problem was the lack of schools for many villages. But through our organisation we approached the relevant departments and sponsors to have schools built.
“Ngcenduna Junior Senior Secondary and Mhlakulo Senior Secondary schools had no school buildings.
“Learners were studying under the trees. But I helped to have the schools built.
“When Mabhenyana village had no bridge, during heavy rains everything was brought to a standstill. But we helped them to have the bridge built.”
Former mineworker makes a difference to Mqanduli community
From bridges to schools and human rights, Clarence’s organisation is there to help
Office administrator Noluthando Gwelani nominated Clarence as a local hero.
“He is our local hero,” Gwelani said.
“During Covid-19 our villages received food parcels because of him.
“Many villages have benefited through his projects. We have schools and bridges because of him.
“Workers have been assisted to get their provident funds.
“We also have youth agricultural programmes. The best way for us to reach many people is through funerals. We go there and explain to them about our services.
“We also work with the Chapter 9 institutions. Our services are free. We only charge people for the photocopies.”
