“I started volunteering at the foundation because I did not have anything to do. I now have a permanent job as a security guard at the foundation.”
The four-roomed house was tended to by members of the foundation, as well as members of the Siyakholwa Development Foundation.
They scraped the walls, doors, cut and raked the grass and painted the whole house.
Fowl said they had identified Bottoman as someone to help as they lived in the same neighbourhood and saw his living conditions.
“Bottoman would get piecemeal jobs, which did not sustain his livelihood and support his child,” he said.
“Since we have a soup kitchen, he usually goes and gets a meal. One day I visited his house and saw his poor living conditions.
“I promised him I’d celebrate Mandela by revamping his home.
“He got a job from EPWP which pays him a monthly stipend as a security guard for the foundation.”
Mandela Day: Foundations combine to give Mdantsane house a makeover
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch Local Hero and community developer Bulelani Fowl, founder of the Real View Foundation, commemorated Mandela Day by painting and cleaning the homes of two people in Mdantsane.
A total of 19 young people gathered at the NU3 Mdantsane home of Khayalethu Bottoman, 52, where he lives with his elder brother, who is 56.
Bottoman said he was grateful for what Fowl did at his home as before he met Fowl and got a job at the foundation he had been unemployed.
“I was not expecting this at all from him,” he said.
“I started volunteering at the foundation because I did not have anything to do. I now have a permanent job as a security guard at the foundation.”
The four-roomed house was tended to by members of the foundation, as well as members of the Siyakholwa Development Foundation.
They scraped the walls, doors, cut and raked the grass and painted the whole house.
Fowl said they had identified Bottoman as someone to help as they lived in the same neighbourhood and saw his living conditions.
“Bottoman would get piecemeal jobs, which did not sustain his livelihood and support his child,” he said.
“Since we have a soup kitchen, he usually goes and gets a meal. One day I visited his house and saw his poor living conditions.
“I promised him I’d celebrate Mandela by revamping his home.
“He got a job from EPWP which pays him a monthly stipend as a security guard for the foundation.”
Local Heroes 2022: NPO founder devotes life to helping community
Fowl said they got the cleaning equipment and paint from Build it SPAR at Qumza Highway taxi rank.
Thembani Keyise of Siyakholwa said this was the first time the foundation had partnered in a task, and that they were planning to work together again in the near future.
“Our foundation is about youth development and I believe it will work hand in hand with Real View Foundation to make a difference in the lives of young people of Buffalo City Municipality.”
The second house will be revamped on Wednesday.
Bulelani Fowl’s decision to resign from his job to start NPO, pays off for those in need
Fowl founded the Real View Foundation non-profit organisation in 2017.
It has a soup kitchen, does house and school renovations, donates food parcels and wheelchairs, organises clothing drives and offers skills development programmes to those in need.
It operates from a shipping container and a large shed built from donated materials in NU3, Mdantsane.
The container is used as a shelter to accommodate people at the soup kitchen.
It feeds 380 children and 45 elderly people with rice, bread, soup or samp.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos