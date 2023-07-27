As much it is a football club for girls and boys, social issues like substance abuse, teen pregnancy, bullying and mental illness are tackled.
Bathabile Gijana brings hope that changes young lives
Image: supplied
Owner and founder of We Lift as We Rise NPO, Bathabile “Bathash” Gijana, 29, is changing the lives of children and teenagers by coaching human development and personal growth, focusing on their mental health and emotional well-being.
The non-profit organisation has worked with the youth in Msintsini village, in ward 24 near Mdantsane, for the past two years.
The organisation also hosts a thanksgiving once a month.
Home-cooked meals and clothing are shared with members of the surrounding community.
Gijana is also a co-founder and treasurer of the New Image Football Club NPO. The late Sipiwo Matyana was the mastermind behind it.
Image: supplied
As much it is a football club for girls and boys, social issues like substance abuse, teen pregnancy, bullying and mental illness are tackled.
Innovative programmes and strategic mentorships, such as one-on-one meetings, are offered by the We Lift as We Rise organisation.
It provides mentorship to groups every Friday at 4pm for two hours. One-on-one meetings are done by request.
The meetings are held to unlock and validate young people’s dreams. The youth can vent and hear about other perspectives of life.
Gijana said her passion for helping others started when she was very young.
“My love for charity dates to when I was 13 in 2007. I used to volunteer at an old age home called ‘Umthombo Woluntu Pojects’ in Cape Town.
“I believe I’ve always had the spirit of charity in me, just that I never had a parent to help me unlock or notice that element and support me to gravitate towards my passion.”
In 2014, Gijana was part of the South African Student Congress’s (Sasco) “Right to Learn” campaign assisting students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
She was also associated with leadership programmes such as the “Activate Change Drivers Fort Hare Autumn School”.
She continues to pursue her dreams of improving the well-being of others.
More than 100 children and young people have benefited from the mentorship sessions as well as the monthly thanksgiving.
“The organisation forms a huge part of my life. I am a servant of the Lord to serve and love people as the word of God says.
“I am also grateful for my executives Siphesihle Tshayisa, Mandilakhe Mbeki, Nombasa Funcuza, Linda Vellem and Ntombizandile Princess Mjekula.”
Pinki Sylvia Ngingwa, a parent of one of the organisation’s participants, is overjoyed with the incredible work Gijana provides for the community’s children and youth.
“My son never used to listen to me but since he participated in the organisation he is well mannered.
“There is a huge difference compared to his previous behaviour. I do not know where to even begin thanking Bathabile.
“As the elders we appreciate what she is doing for our children.”
Nomanono Ntleki nominated Gijana as a local hero. She says Gijana is a selfless young lady. The little she has she shares with the community.
“She is a generous visionary who sees beyond the current situation.
“She understands that today’s youth and children are the future leaders.”
