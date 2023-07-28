Fearless activist committed to cleaning up the streets of Mdantsane

Known for capturing the criminals who stole cables from Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, Loyiso Mafuya, 42, has been praised for his remarkable efforts to keep his community safe.
Mafuya established a NU9 task force in 2022 after a spike in criminal activities in the area during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Having worked as a reservist at the Vulindlela police station in Mdantsane NU12, he said though he had not been paid for his service, he had at least gained knowledge of dealing with crime.
While working as a reservist, he received numerous death threats.
“I knew if they were to succeed in their efforts to kill me, at the least I would have died for a good cause because I knew what I was doing was going to benefit my community.”
Mafuya said he used the skills he had gained as a police reservist to build a task force that started with seven members but has increased to 20 in three months.
While most regions in Mdantsane established community patrol forums, criminals went to NU9 to commit robberies and other crimes because they knew there was no patrol unit.
“I knew our efforts were not in vein and residents could rely on us when Cecilia Makiwane Hospital approached us to find the vandals who had stolen the electric cables, compromising the lives of vulnerable patients.”
Mafuya said he fulfilled his promise to catch the cable thieves. That was enough motivation for him to do more for his community.
“The level of crime in my neighbourhood was out of control, and I knew I had to act because residents had little faith in the police.”
On top of his efforts to fight to fight crime, Mafuya also volunteers at the Luyolo local clinic, where he received training as a community health worker.
Thembakazi Luhadi, 40, who also lives in NU9, said she had nominated Mafuya as a local hero because of his fearless nature and commitment to ensuring that people in the community lived in better conditions.
She defined Mafuya as passionate, selfless and caring. He is not afraid of criminals and never grows tired of doing good for the community.
“He has made a huge difference since he started cleaning up our streets.
“There has been a noticeable decrease in house robberies and cable theft, and many items that were taken during these incidents have been recovered — all thanks to him.”
She said Mafuya went out of his way to help, without recompense, and was willing to go to perilous regions to retrieve people’s belongings.
She wanted his work to be recognised.
DispatchLIVE
Fearless activist committed to cleaning up the streets of Mdantsane
Loyiso Mafuya made name for himself after capturing criminals who stole cables from Cecilia Makiwane Hospital
Image: SUPPLIED
