Nurturing a love of running to set the little ones free
Nwabisa Magade’s Fairfield Development Athletics Club is a ray of hope in an Mthatha village awash with crime, drugs
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
When Nwabisa Magade decided to take part in the annual Daily Dispatch fun run in her hometown of Mthatha in 2016, she had no idea it would spark a passion for running and bring out her inner athlete.
Growing up in KwaDosi, a sprawling village along the R61 about 12km outside town, she had played soccer from primary to high school.
While studying after school she put on a bit of weight and took to jogging to shed the excess kilos.
“When I started running on my own, I just wanted to stay healthy. Then one day I saw an advert in the paper about the Daily Dispatch race.
“And after that I just fell in love with running. I felt this could be my life.”
Initially she joined the Mthatha-based Cheetahs Athletics Club, but due to work commitments had to move to KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) in 2017 and joined the NtabaZengcuka Athletics Club.
She had always been irked by seeing young people back home in KwaDosi village destroying themselves with drugs, alcohol and even crime.
In 2019, she decided to start the Fairfield Development Athletics Club in her village because so many young people were hanging around on street corners, smoking weed.
“KwaDosi has a high crime and drugs rate which is destroying many young lives. We have more than five taverns.
“But I believed that there could be other young talented runners out there, apart from myself.”
Soon after launching the club, she discovered that children as young as six were joining. It now has about 20 children between six and 17 who are part of the juniors’ team, while the seven senior members also serve on the club’s board.
“Our main aim is to develop the juniors,” she said.
Having matriculated from Ngwayibanjwa Senior Secondary in 2007, Magade, now 33, graduated with a diploma in construction management from Walter Sisulu University in 2012, and would later find work in the construction industry.
She is studying towards her honours in construction management at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, which means she has to travel to the university to attend classes at weekends.
But she still manages to keep on top of things at the Fairfield Development Athletics Club.
The club has no sponsorships so she has to provide funds to assist its young runners to enter races, though their parents also donate what little they can.
It does not have a proper training field and athletes have to train on a gravel road behind the village.
But there are many positives to be derived from running, she says, such as discipline and being responsible.
“We have very promising talent. I want to see some of them one day running on live television.
“And we are also big on education at the club as well because I also want to see some graduate from university.”
KwaDosi village resident Yonela Giva, who nominated Magade for Local Heroes, described the village as a place engulfed by crime and hard drugs.
She praised Magade for starting the running club, saying many children did not have anything to do after school, and so were easily lured into a life of substance abuse and crime.
Giva’s own son is part of the club.
“Unemployment and crime are rife. What she is doing will save many lives.
“The club might even produce some of the country’s next top athletes and runners because they are being exposed to marathons.”
