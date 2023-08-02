“At the end of the year we buy groceries and donate them to the families of struggling pupils.
Elihle Yiliwe's making life easier for struggling maths and science pupils
Image: SUPPLIED
Hailed as a local hero by parents and pupils at several Mdantsane schools, Yiliwe Academy Centre of Mathematics and Sciences founder Elihle Yiliwe tutors pupils facing difficulties with mathematics and science.
A passionate advocate for education, Yiliwe partners with local nonprofit organisations to help pupils improve their mathematics and science marks free of charge, while he simultaneously runs his four year-old academy.
Yiliwe founded the academy in 2019 with a vision to promote academic excellence in township schools.
Since its opening, the academy has brought pupils closer to their academic goals with some having improved from obtaining 49% in the first term of the year to 82% in the second term.
The Walter Sisulu University student said his academy had initially focused on Mdantsane pupils as they were battling more socioeconomic challenges than their more advantaged counterparts in affluent suburbs.
The academy then caught the attention of more pupils from across Buffalo City metro.
Weekly, grade 8 to 11 pupils from different schools gather at David Mama High School in Motherwell to attend tutoring lessons in mathematics, maths literacy, natural sciences, physical sciences and accounting.
“When I started this academy in 2019, I did it all free of charge, but when parents saw the impact the lessons had on their children, they insisted on paying a small fee.
“Now they contribute R200 per month for each pupil.
“The money helps me pay a stipend to the five tutors who help in the academy.
“With some of the money we buy material such as chalk and books to use during the lessons as well as stationery for pupils we have identified to be struggling.
“At the end of the year we buy groceries and donate them to the families of struggling pupils.
“We do the same with stationery and school shoes at the beginning of the year.”
Outside the weekly lessons at David Mama High School, Yiliwe tutors youngsters through a partnership with Mdantsane’s Ntingathi NPO, at no charge.
The NPO, founded by Mdantsane’s Asanda Noruka, focuses on empowering vulnerable young people to help unlock their full potential.
“Elihle comes to help the kids on Tuesdays and we ask him to come in twice a week during exam season,” Noruka said.
“His presence since last year has meant a lot to the kids because they’re comfortable with him and he’s able to simplify everything for them to understand.
“He also gives them individual attention, which has really improved their performance.”
As part of his advocacy for education, Yiliwe also holds motivational talks during youth pageantry events to encourage education.
Yiliwe was nominated for the Local Heroes awards by Sipokazi Mqomboti, who said he was an inspiration to youngsters in his community.
“He is a fantastic example.
He even placed first in Vodacom's Next Level Hustle Hard competition [last year], which offered a R20,000 grand prize.
“Even in youth programmes and pageants he serves as a mentor and motivational speaker,” Mqombothi said.
Phozisa Mavumengwana’s son, Ayanda, joined the Saturday tutoring lessons last year when he struggled with maths literacy and accounting.
Mavumengwana said Ayanda had improved from achieving a level 1 and 2 for maths literacy and accounting respectively in the first school term last year to level 7 and 6 in the third term.
“I can’t shut up about what that tutoring school has done for Ayanda,” Mavumengwana said.
“I contribute that R200 monthly with pride because it’s nothing compared to the change I have seen.
“Not only do our kids get tutored, they get help with homework and discipline is instilled.”
