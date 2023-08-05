“Some were so hungry they didn’t have the strength to walk to the clinic to collect their medication.
Even when unemployed, Charlotte Giba-Matondo tried to help those in need
Mdantsane NPO branches out to assist more residents
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
For more than 10 years Mdantsane’s Charlotte Giba-Matondo struggled to find a job, yet even in that adversity she thought of those even less fortunate than she was.
It was the very struggles Giba-Matondo faced that led to the start of a nonprofit organisation which has become a place of hope for hundreds of financially disadvantaged Buffalo City metro residents.
Giba-Matondo planted the first seed for her NPO — Behired Grooming Projects — in 2013 when she started reaching out to friends and others for donations of sanitary towels.
“Even though I didn't have much myself, I wondered how much harder it must be for those who had far less — people who live in shacks in informal settlements.
“I wondered how difficult it had to be to get even the basic things I was able to get for myself,” Giba-Matondo said.
Even with her heart in the right place Giba-Matondo struggled to get donations.
It took her more than a year to put together the first few hampers which contained essential products and food.
“It was very difficult to get donations because people knew my financial situation, so some of them believed I was secretly collecting for myself.
“On average I would get one packet of sanitary towels a month.
“At times I wanted to give up and I asked myself why I bothered so much about other people when I didn't have much myself. I would give up for a while but get back into it,” she said.
When Giba-Matondo eventually got the project off the ground more than five years later, her NPO not only offered a feeding scheme but had branched into skills development and healthcare.
It hosts a soup kitchen that feeds about 200 people at its Southernwood offices on Thursdays, while also feeding people in the NPO’s adherence clubs in more than three informal settlements.
The adherence clubs consist of financially disadvantaged HIV/Aids and TB patients.
“I learnt that one of the HIV/Aids patients’ biggest challenges was that they didn’t have food so they could take their medication. As a result they defaulted.
“Some were so hungry they didn’t have the strength to walk to the clinic to collect their medication.
“In the adherence clubs we meet up every Wednesday and have [educational] talks. I bring food.
“I approached clinics and offered to help them trace defaulters. As a result the number of defaulters dropped significantly in the communities where our clubs are.”
The NPO’s adherence clubs are active in the Duncan village, Jabavu, Braelyn and Pefferville clinics.
Behired Grooming Projects also partners with local organisations to hold anti-gender-based violence campaigns, skills development and behavioural education for youth. These include learner licences and road safety education.
“There is no funding for the feeding schemes and adherence clubs. I run them using the stipend I receive.
“We have about 10 caregivers who sometimes don’t even get a stipend, but they help out,” she said.
Giba-Matondo dreams of expanding the NPO into a safe haven for the homeless and members of her adherence clubs who are neglected in their homes.
