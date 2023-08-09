The founder of Sakhulutsha eAfrika foundation, Masonwabe Fuma, supports and develops local communities through community-based projects to tackle poverty, unemployment and inequality.
Sakhulutsha eAfrika is a nonprofit that runs programmes and projects aimed at the youth and community development in the Chris Hani district.
Masonwabe, 29, was born and raised in Komani (Queenstown), where he matriculated from Queen’s College in 2011.
He is now a multi-award-winning businessman who guides and motivates others.
Sakhulutsha eAfrika NPC was established in 2019 to provide access to information, skills and personal development, inspiration, motivation and opportunities for young people in the Chris Hani district.
Fuma has participated in leadership initiatives and represented African youth at various forums and summits, including the African Economic Platform launch, Asia Pacific Student Forum, Slush Conference, and 2022 Top 40 under Forty Awards Ceremony.
Fuma and his foundation make huge difference in lives of young people
Image: SUPPLIED
Standing up for young people
The organisation is a centre for youth development, local enterprise, advice and research.
With a wide range of programmes and projects, members aim to empower, equip and transform rural and township youth between the ages of 13 and 35 across Africa.
It is an organisation established by the youth for the youth to tackle challenges the continent’s youth face.
Fuma says: “We hopeone day to grow into a remarkable youth development brand of note, anchored in the Chris Hani district but at the core of tackling youth challenges across the continent.”
The various programmes emphasise leadership skills, entrepreneurial development, career guidance, setting goals and above all making a difference.
Fuma also mentors and coaches young people in various high schools through virtual coaching sessions.
Komani-born Masonwabe Fuma nominated for Forty under 40 Africa Awards
“I am humbled to have been anointed with leadership ability, the ability to change and transform lives and communities for the better,” Fuma said.
“We’ve got to lift as we rise, and in turn inspire young people to aspire to greatness.”
Thumeka Mzembe nominated Fuma as a Local Hero, describing him as a talented, confident, and innovative young person.
“Masonwabe’s inspiring address motivates eager learners, inspiring them to reach their dreams through dedication, perseverance, and unwavering belief.”
Mfundo Marasi, chair of the WB Rubusana Senior Secondary alumni board, said Fuma had had a huge impact on their school.
“He is changing the lives of these young pupils for the better; they are so motivated and are starting to view life from a different perspective”.
