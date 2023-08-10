Book your spot at glitzy Local Heroes awards ceremony

From feeding schemes and education to sports, cancer care and the arts, Daily Dispatch has received and published touching stories of this year’s Local Heroes awards nominees.
As more nominations continue to flood in, readers may book their seats to the official awards ceremony to be held on October 26 at the East London ICC.
With headline sponsor Johnson’s — a brand of Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health) — the Daily Dispatch’s Local Heroes Awards seek to honour individuals who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of others in their communities.
This October, the annual awards return for their ninth instalment which will see 12 finalists highlight the amazing work they do during a glitzy celebratory ceremony.
The public may join in on the celebrations which will include a three-course dinner and videos of the finalists highlighting their initiatives.
Booking a table of 10 people costs R5,000 and bookings may be made by emailing bookings@dispatch.co.za.
Last year’s awards event saw finalists, sponsors and other esteemed guests dress to the nines and dine at the Premier Hotel ICC, where the 2022 winners were announced during a night of glitz and glamour.
Twelve winners each walked away with R20,000 in cash and a professionally shot video of their projects.
Kenvue’s site lead, Deane Lo Ning, said the influx of touching nominations gave judges a challenging task while the stories made them proud to be part of a community of caring individuals.
Lo Ning said the Local Heroes awards encouraged the public to submit more nominations.
“Our Purpose at Kenvue is to realise the extraordinary power of everyday care, and two of our core values are that we Put People First, and that We Care Fiercely. The Local Heroes initiative exemplifies what we represent, and we are proud to support this amazing initiative.
“Local Heroes is an opportunity to share great examples of the positive impact everyone can make and thus inspire more people to participate.
“Over the past years, we have seen ordinary individuals taking up their own important role in making a difference in our communities. Conversely, the heroes in our communities end up encouraging us to continue to support this initiative,” Lo Ning said.
Since nomination lines were open on April 1, the Dispatch has shone the light on inspirational stories of nominees who are dubbed unsung heroes in their communities.
Some are passionate about filling the cracks in SA’s healthcare system by providing support to the ill, while others either take out of their own pockets or call on sponsors to help provide warm meals to the less fortunate.
Others train youths in sports or arts to prevent them from being sucked into a life of crime.
The Dispatch welcomes more nominations from readers until August 23.
To nominate a local hero, email localheroes@dispatch.co.za.
Nominations must include all the necessary details including the nominee’s name, cell number and email address.
Unsuccessful nominees from previous years may be renominated for the 2023 awards.
DispatchLIVE
Book your spot at glitzy Local Heroes awards ceremony
Nominations continue to flood in ahead of gala event at East London ICC in October
Image: ALAN EASON
