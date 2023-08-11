Brendan said: “We have sponsored some [netball] poles and organised a school to sponsor their old balls to get an afternoon programme together.
Kei Mouth family first to give a helping hand
Despite their business burning down, they were quick to resume aid programmes
Image: supplied
Going beyond their duties as shop owners, the Freitag family makes sure the Kei Mouth community has a network of support.
The Local Hero nominees, married couple Brendon and Lauren Freitag moved to the seaside town in 2010 alongside Brendon's parents Reevay, 66, and Cavall, 69, and immediately got involved in helping those in need.
Owners of the local Savemore shop, the family use their own funds and network to uplift women starting with a netball project. They also fed thousands during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I don't think we do anything out of the norm,” laughed Brendon.
“We feel strongly and passionately about our community and jump in where we can.”
The family, in partnership with other stakeholders, are organising afternoon netball for young women from the Cwili township.
Brendan said: “We have sponsored some [netball] poles and organised a school to sponsor their old balls to get an afternoon programme together.
“There is a court in Cwili but it's in a state of disrepair — so we hope to use the tennis courts in town as a safe surface to play on.
“Our community has a lot of ex-teachers so the pool of skills is quite large.
“We have old netball teachers and players, so we will organise this to better the community.”
Brendan and Lauren's two sons, Riley, 11, and Rory, 8, help wherever they can as well.
“Both boys love being involved, either in the shop or with projects. They often attend beach clean-ups and events with us,” Brendan said.
Whenever the Freitags hear of a family in need, or of a home that burnt down, they organise food parcels and collect donations.
“A lot of it is short-term assistance. We get approached by a community member who tells us of a family going through hardships, and we are happy to help.
“We recently had a young girl living with her grandmother who didn't have a school uniform.
“We heard of a house that burnt down last weekend and we took food parcels. Unfortunately this happens every six months or so.”
Fire has been a major issue, with their store burning down in 2022.
“Our store burnt down so our focus was on trying to rebuild the store and recoup some of our financial losses.
“But now [after reopening] we can use our time and networks to continue and restart the programmes we had before the fire.”
Lauren said: “Our focus after the fire was on survival, so we've lost a year of our community initiatives, but now that the store is open, we are back.
“Last week, we donated nappies and baby formula to the Cwili clinic, and we are waiting until spring to get the community garden on the property up and running.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic the family organised thousands of food parcels for their community.
“We were lucky to have international and local donors who helped us pay for food parcels.
“We supplied about 5,000 to Kei Mouth, Tsolo, Chintsa and Cefani families. We were very proud to help,” she said.
“During the recent high winds, Brendon went to Cwili with his toolbox to help pick up the pieces.”
They are flattered by the Local Hero nomination.
Lauren said: “We like to get involved wherever we can; we are just trying to be decent human beings. We aren't doing this for accolades. What you can't do with money you've got to do with time.”
Brendon said: “None of this would be possible without my parents (Reevay and Cavall).
“We are a team, and they get involved in every initiative. They aren't spring chickens but they come to work every day and take over the shop which allows us the time to help others.”
Nominator Elise Haber, 68, from Kei Mouth, praised the family for their positive attitude and proactive engagement in the town.
“They do more than is expected. Brendon and his sons are the first to jump in when a call for help goes out.”
Nominating the family as opposed to an individual, Haber said you couldn't separate one person from the group effort.
“It's the family! Everyone in their own capacity contributes to the welfare of the town.
“They are a part of everything that happens here, not just in the capacity of shopkeepers but as residents of Kei Mouth.
“They have a positive outlook on life despite their own hardships, though they lost almost everything in the fire.
“If anybody can take a page from their book it is that the sun will keep shining.”
