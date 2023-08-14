Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James, who is one of the judges, said they were overwhelmed by the influx of nominations.
Local Heroes deadline looms
Only nine days left for readers to nominate their candidates
Image: ALAN EASON
Readers have only nine days left to submit nominations before the closure of this year’s Local Heroes Awards.
With the awards gala event scheduled for October 26, readers can still nominate unsung heroes of their communities before nomination lines close on August 23.
Selected finalists will be honoured during a gala evening at the ICC in East London on October 26.
The awards celebrate selfless individuals who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on the lives of others.
From sports development to education, feeding schemes, health and arts, several initiatives have been highlighted by the Daily Dispatch as many community heroes were nominated from various parts of the Eastern Cape.
A panel of five judges will select 12 finalists to honoured at the awards.
Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James, who is one of the judges, said they were overwhelmed by the influx of nominations.
“Over the last few months, the Dispatch has featured dozens of phenomenal individuals who give so much of themselves to help those in need,” she said.
“We have been overwhelmed by the number of nominations that we have received, and continue to on a daily basis.
“Choosing who will ultimately make our final 12 is a difficult task, but by highlighting these stories we hope to honour those who inspire and make a positive difference to their communities.”
The other judges are Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw, 2022 Local Heroes finalist Tubs Lingham and Kenvue’s Michelle du Preez and Deane Lo Ning.
The awards’ headline sponsor is Johnson’s, a brand of Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health).
Lo Ning said: “We are very excited to see so many amazing stories about heroes working in our communities and making a difference.”
As a previous finalist himself, Lingham said he felt honoured to be a part of the judging panel so he could see how much thought went into choosing finalists.
“There are so many unsung heroes who are nominated whose great work we wouldn’t be seeing if it wasn’t for Local Heroes.
“As a finalist for previous awards, I encourage them to not stop what they’re doing.
“The reason for you doing what you’re doing must always be [with a] pure heart,” Lingham said.
Table bookings for the awards gala can be made by emailing bookings@dispatch.co.za.
Individual tickets cost R500 and R5,000 for a table of 10.
Local Heroes nominations can be emailed to localheroes@dispatch.co.za.
