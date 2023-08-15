Port St Johns resident Jacintha Willard always the first to help

Wherever and whenever help is needed, you are likely to see the familiar and friendly face of Port St Johns resident Jacintha Willard in the thick of things.
In 2019 she founded Gandaganda Resident's Forum, an NPO that runs several charitable causes in her hometown and neighbouring areas.
The NPO collects and donates clothes and groceries to scores of impoverished rural people.
While in the eyes of many, Jessie, as Willard is popularly known, has become known as a hero, she believes it’s a gift from God.
“It has always been my passion to help those in rural areas,” she said.
“I have always been driven by this urge to help and make a positive impact. They seem to be forgotten.
“Poverty is rife. I grew up surrounded by poverty, especially in rural areas.”
In 2018, Willard quit her job as personal assistant to Khanyisa High School founder and principal Sebastian Vattakunel in Mthatha, to focus on helping the less privileged.
“People, including the likes of Ndaba Mandela (Nelson Mandela’s grandson) approached me to work with them. As I continued travelling and helping people in various areas, I felt I should also be doing this in PSJ.”
In recent years, the area has become prone to floods which force people to flee their homes.
Willard and her forum step in and help by collecting clothes and groceries for displaced families.
She also brings doctors to PSJ to dispense free medical services as part of Mandela Day celebrations every year.
During one of those medical outreach programmes, they saved the life of a young man who had suffered internal injuries by hiring a car to rush him to hospital.
She said many people with chronic illnesses were not screened properly. However, they were trying to change that.
Her forum has helped in teaching coding and robotics in schools. It has also donated sporting kits.
Image: SUPPLIED
The forum does not have a sponsor. It relies on the goodwill of businesses in PSJ.
As chair of Gandaganda, she works closely with volunteers. And despite being hailed a hero, she believes the people who help her implement the programmes are the real heroes.
As for herself, she believes she is just a leader.
PSJ mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo hailed Willard and her forum for their work.
She said their accomplishments were a true testament to the belief that if government and citizens worked together, a lot could be achieved.
PSJ resident Sikhanyiso Tonise, who nominated Willard for a Local Hero award, said their town depended mostly on tourism but was characterised by poverty.
Many of its citizens were unemployed and relied on state grants; other grow and sell cannabis to survive while some sell avocados and other fruits on the side of the busy R61. Others survive by fishing and selling their catch to tourists.
“Her work is amazing. She is passionate about helping the needy. Wherever a helping hand is needed, she is there,” Tonise said.
She described Willard as a community activist par excellence.
Miselwa Lawrence, who hails from Mthatha and also nominated Willard, said she is a warm, friendly and caring person who always puts others above her own challenges.
“She is very empathetic. It is a very rare thing to find a person like her nowadays,” Lawrence said.
