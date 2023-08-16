“Today’s youth are growing up in a different period from ours, and it’s terrible.
Mashava makes youth development his mission
Award-winning musician investing in his community through NPO
Mdantsane-born musician Sandulela Xobongo, 45, is ploughing back into his community through his NPO and providing income-generating opportunities for young people in his town.
Award-winning Xobongo, also known as Mashava, has been an active member of the community and is known for his acts of compassion.
He has taken it upon himself to ensure that the youth are well cared for.
In 2018, Xobongo spotted a social media post about pupils who did not have school uniforms, and recognised it as a chance to help children from low-income families.
Since then, he has been making a difference in schools throughout Mdantsane.
The Mashava Youth Development nonprofit organisation helps children stay in school by interacting with teachers and pupils to check on progress and helping to recognise pupils’ talents to identify future career possibilities.
The organisation also helps with food donations to poor families.
Xobongo said he established the NPO in 2019 when he noticed how the children in his community were becoming increasingly idle and the substance abuse rate was climbing among boys and girls.
“Where I’m from the youth had no form of entertainment, so they had nothing to do.
“Most township schools no longer encourage sports so children get bored, and that is when they are most likely to experiment with substances or even sex.
“By keeping the youth busy after they come back from school, we are able to curb some of the social ills we see. The youngsters lack ambition and can be easily influenced,” Xobongo said.
Kwaito star teaching and mentoring struggling youth
