‘Burning the candle at both ends for her community’
Phelokazi Mbete, 43, empowering residents through her Zwelitsha Development Initiative
Image: SUPPLIED
Phelokazi Mbete, the founder of the Zwelitsha Development Initiative, is changing the lives of young and old by working with companies to help provide the community with skills, knowledge and information to prepare them for future opportunities.
Mbete’s initiative teaches skills and self-development, provides services and helps underprivileged families.
“My late mother was instrumental in shaping me into the woman I am today. People often used to go to her for help, she was a very thoughtful woman,” Mbete, 43, said.
Mbete helps people find jobs through social media. She also brings NGOs to the community which in turn introduce programmes to benefit the community.
She matriculated at Hector Peterson High School in 1999 and holds a hospitality management diploma from Wits Technikon, now part of the University of Johannesburg.
