Local Heroes

Luvuyo Bangani’s passion for ruby helps his Mxaxo village team thrive

By SIVENATHI GOSA - 26 June 2024
Luvuyo Bangani is known as a community developer in his home village, Mxaxo, near Qonce.
Luvuyo Bangani is known as a community developer in his home village, Mxaxo, near Qonce.
Image: SUPPLIED

Passionate, selfless and determined are the words that describe Luvuyo Bangani, who is committed to eradicating criminal activities by introducing sport to young men as a form of self-development.

Bangani, from Mxaxo location, on the outskirts of Qonce, has always been passionate about sport from a young age.

The 39-year-old, who works as a security guard, said he fell in love with sport in 1995 when he was a pupil at Zama Primary School.

“I started to take interest in the Home Defenders Senior Rugby by attending all its games.

“In the 2000s when I was a teenager there was no leadership at our local rugby club, the Home Defenders Rugby Football Club, and I worked as secretary of the club.”

He said in 2003, due to work, he moved to Cape Town.

Clarendon teenager has a passion to help struggling communities

A 15-year-old Clarendon pupil who aspires to run a nonprofit organisation one day to help those in need has hit the ground running.  Amanye ...
Local Heroes
5 days ago

He encouraged other villagers to continue assisting the club by paying a monthly fee of R50.

“I always make sure I gather younger players for rugby development. I play a father figure for young players. I am trying to protect them from the dangers of the world,”  Bangani said.

He said his plan for the club was to build a proper home ground and help players earn salaries.

“I envision the club as the one that can bring in income if the fixtures can be played in our village,”  Bangani said.

‘She is Dordrecht’s Mother Teresa’

Local Hero nominee Naeema Khan, 39, from Dordrecht, will do whatever it takes to feed the children of her community, most of whom would not eat ...
Local Heroes
3 weeks ago

Nominator Sivuyile Rexe said Bangani ensures every potential player sees his dream coming to fruition.

“He was behind the success of the club when it lifted the league trophies in 2001 and 2002 back-to-back because of his zeal and love for his community.

“He would go house to house requesting donations when the club had unemployed players.

“He even opened a bank account in Cape Town for a club that is in the Eastern Cape and made sure the team had a stamp for collection of donations.

“The Home Defenders RFC is respected today because of his efforts.”

Driven by a passion to assist autistic children

East London teacher Nicolene Botha’s love for autistic children started in 1997 when she applied for a temporary teaching post at the Quest School ...
Local Heroes
4 weeks ago

Rexe said Bangani made sure the team participated in all tournaments.

“Bangani never missed a game of Home Defenders since he returned from Cape Town in 2016. He made sure the club participated in every match.”

Rexe said after Bangani was elected as the president of Ikhwezi Rugby Union, he lobbied potential players to join Home Defenders, to prevent them from getting involved in criminal activities.

“He has all the qualities of a community builder which are networking, empathy, relationships, active listening, problem solving, data analysis, fundraising, flexibility, and leadership.”

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...