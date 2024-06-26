Passionate, selfless and determined are the words that describe Luvuyo Bangani, who is committed to eradicating criminal activities by introducing sport to young men as a form of self-development.
Bangani, from Mxaxo location, on the outskirts of Qonce, has always been passionate about sport from a young age.
The 39-year-old, who works as a security guard, said he fell in love with sport in 1995 when he was a pupil at Zama Primary School.
“I started to take interest in the Home Defenders Senior Rugby by attending all its games.
“In the 2000s when I was a teenager there was no leadership at our local rugby club, the Home Defenders Rugby Football Club, and I worked as secretary of the club.”
He said in 2003, due to work, he moved to Cape Town.
Luvuyo Bangani’s passion for ruby helps his Mxaxo village team thrive
Image: SUPPLIED
He encouraged other villagers to continue assisting the club by paying a monthly fee of R50.
“I always make sure I gather younger players for rugby development. I play a father figure for young players. I am trying to protect them from the dangers of the world,” Bangani said.
He said his plan for the club was to build a proper home ground and help players earn salaries.
“I envision the club as the one that can bring in income if the fixtures can be played in our village,” Bangani said.
Nominator Sivuyile Rexe said Bangani ensures every potential player sees his dream coming to fruition.
“He was behind the success of the club when it lifted the league trophies in 2001 and 2002 back-to-back because of his zeal and love for his community.
“He would go house to house requesting donations when the club had unemployed players.
“He even opened a bank account in Cape Town for a club that is in the Eastern Cape and made sure the team had a stamp for collection of donations.
“The Home Defenders RFC is respected today because of his efforts.”
Rexe said Bangani made sure the team participated in all tournaments.
“Bangani never missed a game of Home Defenders since he returned from Cape Town in 2016. He made sure the club participated in every match.”
Rexe said after Bangani was elected as the president of Ikhwezi Rugby Union, he lobbied potential players to join Home Defenders, to prevent them from getting involved in criminal activities.
“He has all the qualities of a community builder which are networking, empathy, relationships, active listening, problem solving, data analysis, fundraising, flexibility, and leadership.”
