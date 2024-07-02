Many residents in the community live in poverty, with high unemployment rates. Most depend on government grants.
“As someone who was once unemployed, I know how difficult it is to put food on the table for some households.
“To make the meals, I get support from organisations, family and the people who see what I do.”
Koklin said vegetables, rolls and other foodstuff were donated by the Amalinda SPAR and Helping Those In Need NPO, while the broader community was also a pillar of support.
“I use what I have and what is readily available in my cupboard when it comes to making meals.”
Pefferville’s Nastassja Koklin helps keep hunger at bay for the needy
Image: SUPPLIED
Touched by the poverty levels in Pefferville, Nastassja Koklin provides hot meals for those in need.
Three times a week she feeds more than 200 children and 150 adults, including some from Parkside and Duncan Village.
Koklin, 36, is self-employed and sells meat. She uses her profits and donations from Good Samaritans to fund the much-needed meals.
She said she was moved by children who asked for money to buy something to eat.
“I don’t help only children. I know we are living in tough times and people are faced with challenges, and there is a need for understanding in our area.”
Children’s right activist seen as pillar of hope in Pefferville community
Many residents in the community live in poverty, with high unemployment rates. Most depend on government grants.
“As someone who was once unemployed, I know how difficult it is to put food on the table for some households.
“To make the meals, I get support from organisations, family and the people who see what I do.”
Koklin said vegetables, rolls and other foodstuff were donated by the Amalinda SPAR and Helping Those In Need NPO, while the broader community was also a pillar of support.
“I use what I have and what is readily available in my cupboard when it comes to making meals.”
Luvuyo Bangani’s passion for rugby helps his Mxaxo village team thrive
Meal beneficiaries gather in her yard on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“I'd like to make it four days a week.”
One of Koklin’s aims is to start a vegetable garden, but space is a challenge.
She says it is important to recognise that everyone has the capacity to make a positive impact in communities.
“Small acts of kindness and support can have a significant impact on someone’s life.
“The fact that I’m helping others brings joy to my heart and I am happy when I see a child smile. Helping others gives life meaning and fulfilment.”
Rabies scare has not reduced Cindy Smith’s passion for animal care
Koklin was nominated by Brenda Mazwi, who said their relationship had been forged in the corridors of John Bisseker Senior Secondary School.
Over the years, they had stayed in touch.
“She deserves to be a local hero because she is selfless and digs deep in her own pocket to feed people.
“Many people face poverty, and she is making a huge difference. People get a chance not to go to bed hungry.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos