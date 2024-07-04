Local Heroes

Sunnyridge woman tackles drug abuse and crime and also fills potholes

By ANELISA GUSHA - 04 July 2024
East London’s Donita Theron has been hailed as a hero for her significant contributions to her community.
At the age of six, Donita Theron witnessed her mother battling drug addiction. Now the 29-year-old businesswoman is actively involved in fighting drugs and crime in her neighbourhood. 

Theron has been a shining light for hundreds of people in the Sunnyridge area.

When she is not on the streets fighting crime, the local hero nominee dedicates her time to preparing nutritious meals for those struggling to access food. She also provides them with clothing

Her passion for lending a helping hand was triggered by her personal experience.

“My mom is a drug addict. She stole numerous items [from] my family and that broke my heart and led me to do what I do.”

She was also driven by a desire to create a secure environment for all. 

“As a community member, I would also like my house to be safe. Everyone wants security, a safe space and you don’t want to look over your shoulders all the time.”

Theron also helps fix potholes.

“Littering is a crime,” she said, so she also disposes of rubbish. 

Theron said even though Sunnyridge had a large population, only a few people helped. 

“There are about 85 community members helping to keep our community clean but there are over 400 of them in the area who benefit.”

“I have no control over homeless people because they don’t have money. I check up on them and sometimes prepare food.

“Some of the homeless people have a shelter but rent it out to generate money.”

Theron said drug addicts usually helped her fight crime. In return, she provided them with necessities. 

“I don’t give them money but provide them with what they need.”

Theron said she started her work in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She formed part of the local community police forum which helped fight crime at the time.

Community member Rosalina Boado described Theron as an enthusiastic individual who had opened her heart to cater for the needs of the community.

Boado said Theron played a huge role in creating a safe environment for everyone. 

“She does a lot for the community despite being a mother of little girls and having her own business.

“When the potholes in Sunnyridge became bad, she asked for help to buy asphalt and with the help of hired workers, she fixed the potholes.

“She does patrols around the community and discourages people not living in the community from loitering.” 

Boado said she did not know Theron personally but the work she did was incredible.

