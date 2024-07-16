Louis Sports in Komani gave a discount on sports equipment and Truda Snacks donated 100 packets of chips for Friday’s handover.
Komani teen’s flower fundraiser blossoms for orphanage
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Komani teenager Joanna du Toit sold 500 bouquets of flowers from her family farm, raising R16,000 towards food, toys and supplies for the Home of Joy orphanage in Makhanda.
Local businesses rallied to support the Home of Joy Project, with Komani’s Protea SUPERSPAR donating R10,000 worth of groceries — weighing more than 1.5 tonnes.
The mountain of goods will be handed over on Friday to Nomalungelo “Mama Margaret” Ngcangca, who cares for 35 abandoned babies and children in Joza township.
Now in grade 11 at Kingswood College, Joanna first visited the home as part of Kingswood’s Community Engagement project in grade 9.
“I’m thankful it has grown this much, when I started I didn’t think it would end up this big,” she said.
“Normally, I would stay in the creche and play with the children but at the beginning of grade 10, I went to the house and helped a one-year-old baby.
“She wasn’t able to speak or move because her mom was addicted to drugs when pregnant.
“I helped change her nappy and dress her. It was very sad.
“It’s important to understand we are privileged to come to Kingswood.
“When I matriculate, I want to study speech and language therapy with children.”
She partnered with her mother’s business, Kei Cut Flowers, which sold flowers to her at a discounted price.
The teenager said 70% of the profits would go to the home, and that she was saving the remaining 30% for when she finished school.
Every Wednesday, she sent a message on a WhatsApp group for orders, which her mother, Rose du Toit, then delivered to the school on Fridays.
“I’m so grateful to Annelize and Henry Connan who introduced me to Ten CROSS Shoppe and delivered my flowers every week,” she said.
“I have to thank Ten CROSS Shoppe for selling them on my behalf, to the businesses that donated and Kingswood College for all the support.”
Those supporting the fundraiser were mostly Kingswood teachers and the school itself, for events such as Valentine’s Day and school dances.
The Makhanda community purchased bouquets from the local Ten CROSS Shoppe every Friday.
Speaking about how her daughter’s project had flourished, Du Toit said: “When she helped a young child, she said to me she wanted to help.”
She thanked Protea SUPERSPAR for the incredible support.
“I approached Protea SUPERSPAR to see if we could organise some discounts, and they said they would donate something instead.
“When [Protea SUPERSPAR owner] Abrie [Erasmus] said he would match it with R10,000 worth of groceries, we just started crying.
“We had to use our sheep trailer from the farm. And my Everest was packed full.”
Erasmus said: “When Rose approached us she told us of the orphanage’s dire need of food. That’s not on, to have children hungry.
“That’s why we got involved and matched their contribution.
“Though it is not in our area, it’s for children and a good cause. Hopefully, this will see them through the hardest part of winter.”
