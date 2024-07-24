Residents of Zola township in Bathurst initially found it unusual to see more than 30 young girls gathered at a house, dancing or playing life skill games.
Noluthando Ntantiso, 39, introduced this foreign scenery in 2022 when she saw the need to take care of girls, prevent them from becoming involved in criminal activities and shield them from social ills.
She opened her three-bedroom home as a safe haven for them to learn and enhance their skills.
“I realised that the parents were always occupied at work, and didn’t have time to know what was happening in their children’s lives,” Ntantiso said.
“Most of them are single parents who work odd hours on farms, so it is difficult for them to juggle their work and their children’s lives.
“I realised some children were potentially exposed to societal ills, and they were not aware of the repercussions that come with that.”
Girls just wanna have fun — and be safe
Noluthando Ntantiso of Bathurst opens her home to youngsters to shield them from social ills
Image: SUPPLIED
Ntantiso registered her organisation, Khanyisa Gal Child, in 2023 and now more than 30 girls, ranging in age from five to 18, come to her house for an hour most weekdays.
“I decided to open my home, because I want the children to be comfortable to talk to me about what is happening in their lives.
“As parents, we sometimes find it difficult to have those uncomfortable conversations with our children, especially teenagers.”
Ntantiso encourages the girls to complete their academic career by at least completing grade 12.
“High school dropouts and teenage pregnancy have been a pandemic we are constantly fighting in our township so by starting this organisation, I hoped things would change.”
Every week from Monday to Friday from 4.30pm, Ntantiso hosts an hour-long awareness programme for the girls, teaching them life skills.
“I start by helping them with homework, and enhance their reading skills by making them read in front of others.
“I get old books from friends to help them with their reading skills.
“We have started dancing classes outside, in front of the house, so they can showcase their skills.”
Though Ntantiso is unemployed, she provides dignity packs, containing sanitary towels and toiletries, for the girls.
“Some of the girls come from homes which cannot afford to buy them toiletries.
“I always make it a point that, with the little I have, no girl will be left out or embarrassed because they do not have the essentials.”
She said her organisation commemorated Mandela Day by painting four houses in the township.
“I am trying to teach the girls and show them how to give to the communities.
“Even if you don’t have much you can make a difference in people’s lives.”
Nominator Nomakhaya Mandara described Ntantiso as a selfless person with a big heart who was always willing to go the extra mile.
“She is a community developer and philanthropist. We are entirely grateful for the work she is doing for the children in our community.”
