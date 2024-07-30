The initiative was also embraced by the township community, while his protégés were recognised for their acting skills.
Arts activist keeps boys off streets and on stage
Playwright and director brings positive change in Komani’s Ezibeleni township
Image: SUPPLIED
When Siyabulela Qwalela’s parents asked him to return home to Ezibeleni township in Komani after he graduated in performing arts in 2008 from Tshwane University, he was surprised to find out that a group of young boys, some still at school, had formed a gang that was terrorising and robbing residents.
He said when he was growing up in the township, gangs of older boys used to rob the younger boys.
“When we grew up, there were gangsters in the neighbourhood.
“During our time, you could be mugged going to the shops.
“If you had a pair of nice takkies, there was a big chance that the gangs might snatch them from you,” he said..
Qwalela, now an art activist, playwright, director, acting and voice coach, as well as businessman who runs his own stage production company called Mr Q Arts and Media, also studied fine art at the then PE Technikon in 2004.
Armed with a wealth of knowledge, he decided to do something about what was happening in his beloved “Nana” as Ezibeleni township is affectionately known.
“Many of those people [who were gangsters back in his childhood] are nobodies in the township now.
“I heard of this new amabhere gang that was active and ruthless and decided to do something.
“I went to one of the local high schools and asked to be allowed to teach English and isiXhosa literature for free.
“I had heard that some of the boys at the school were part of this gang.
“The situation evoked a lot of old memories, and I knew I wanted to bring some positive change.”
He took one of the most well-known isiXhosa novels, UThembisa no Makhaya, and turned it into a stage play, which yielded positive results as some of the pupils who were gang members got involved in acting and became ambassadors for Qwalela’s programme.
His first stage play, Wathinta Abafazi Wathinta Imbokodo, a popular slogan paying homage to the strength of women, focused on the everyday struggles that women in SA go through at work and at home.
It was performed in many schools and also at the Guild Theatre in East London.
To date, he has penned, directed and staged eight plays and has mentored thousands of young acting talents.
His dream is to become as big as late artist and musician Gerard Sekoto, who was credited as the pioneer of black urban art.
He would also like to follow in the footsteps of moviemaker and director John Singleton one day.
But for now, he will continue to follow his passion and play his part in trying to keep children from his neighbourhood away from the jaws of drugs and lure of crime and street life.
