Young visionary leader changing pupils’ lives through sports initiatives
Image: SUPPLIED
Local Hero nominee Sibusiso Bokveldt, 26, co-ordinates sports programmes and donations for schoolchildren across the Buffalo City region.
Bokveldt, now based in Port Alfred, set up the iSibusiso Sports Foundation in 2023, a network of after-school sports initiatives and sports equipment donation drives for underprivileged schools.
“There is a big shortfall with regards to the government giving resources to underprivileged schools,” he said.
“There are not many sports programmes and often children who don’t have anything to do after school get into crime, drugs and alcohol abuse.
“Sports not only serve as an opportunity to be active, but also to reveal talent that could help uplift future athletes.
“There is so much untapped potential at underprivileged schools.”
Bokveldt is also an operations and programme co-ordinator at Global Leading Light Initiatives, an NGO which helps create economic upliftment for underserved communities, particularly women in the Port Alfred area.
In 2022, he travelled to America where he was part of the Study of the US Institutes for Student Leaders programme, which is how he received the start-up funds to form the NPO.
He was selected as one of the Mail and Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans for 2024, and was in News24’s Top 100 Young Mandelas of the Future in 2023.
He was also part of Africa’s Top 100 Brightest Young Minds and made the Futurelect 2023 cohort.
His foundation has organised 13 donations of cricket, rugby and netball gear to pupils at Qwalasela Primary in Nxarhuni, Lathitha Development Centre in Gonubie, Ulwazi High, Wongalethu High and Mzimkhulu Primary in Mdantsane, Mzimkhulu Primary in Burgersdorp and hockey gear for Buffalo Flats Primary.
“Affluent schools are my main source of donations,” Bokveldt said.
“I’ve received generous donations from numerous East London and Gqeberha schools, and sports clubs have also helped.
“In most cases, we have also launched sports programmes but also revive and support existing sports programmes.
“The programmes have quite a lot of support and have up to six or more teachers and guardians supporting each programme.
“The main focus is on rugby, netball, cricket and soccer.”
Beyond the metro, the foundation donated cricket equipment to Kwezilesizwe Primary in June 2023.
“My most recent donation was to Nxarhuni, my village, in May.
“I donated netball equipment and kit and cricket and soccer equipment to my village committee chairperson.
“That was a great feeling. Children were just wandering around on the streets but can now be more active with their time.”
Bokveldt works with volunteers and schoolteachers to set up afternoon practice sessions, which he monitors and organises.
“I do oversight about a month after donations.
“I was in Fort Beaufort two months ago and the cricket is going really well.”
Nominator Odwa Mkiva said: “As a dedicated advocate for community development, Sibusiso’s unwavering passion for making a positive impact in underprivileged communities has been the driving force behind his remarkable efforts.
“Sibusiso has provided these young individuals with more than just athletic opportunities, he has instilled crucial life skills that steer them away from negative influences and towards brighter futures.
“His commitment ... [makes] him a truly deserving candidate for the Local Heroes Award and stands as a testament to his visionary leadership.”
