NPO founder a mentor and life coach to township teenagers

Nomaxabiso Joni, 52, who understands the harsh challenges of township life, has created a safe space for teenagers.
Joni, who was born in Mdantsane and grew up in Ziphunzane, works at Walter Sisulu University.
She targets township schools to educate pupils about teenage pregnancies, among other empowerment initiatives.
She is also a gender-based violence activist and the chairperson of nonprofit organisation Humanity SA, which caters for the needs of the community.
In 2023, she founded a nonprofit company called Precious Joni Legacy Enterprise, which has the same interests as Humanity SA.
Sometimes having to dig into her own pockets, she provides needy members of the community with clothing and food, and she takes new mothers under her wing.
Being raised by a single parent was one of the factors that fuelled her journey, she said. Her father was never present.
Besides her full-time job, Joni also works as a life coach.
“I am pushing the agenda of sisterhood in women.
“I have witnessed how life works in my community and I realised young people needed empowerment.
“To add to my skills, I also thought it would work better if I were a life coach.
“While attending development workshops I came across life coaching and decided to go for it.”
Joni said life coaches helped pave the way for young people.
“When someone grows up without a mentor and role model, [life] tends to be difficult.
“I grew up without mentors and I felt let me give them what I never had.”
Her love for children started within church walls.
“I was once a staunch church member and I became very close to children because I was a Sunday school teacher.
“It was easy for them to share their struggles with me and I could see where I could help.
“Ever since then, children have opened up to me.
“Recently, I dealt with a new mom with no support system and I had to chip in because her life had turned upside down.”
Her NPO is on a mission to help prevent teenage pregnancies by educating young girls.
“We are pushing the mission of having zero teenage pregnancies by 2030.
“Young people are the future of SA, we want to reach out to young people because they can easily change their ways.
“If a child knows certain things are allowed and there are things that shouldn’t be done, the world would be a better place.
“We are grooming them to become aware of societal issues.
“We target local schools and give them a platform to share ideas.
“We have also created platforms for them through debates.”
Her nominee, Tumi Suping, said Joni needed to be celebrated because of her selflessness.
“What has drawn my attention to her is her ability to understand social ills and her wisdom on how they can be eradicated.
“She is a staunch believer in proper planning for effective implementation.
“Adults should plan their lives before they even entertain the idea of having a child.
“The birds build the nest before they entertain the idea of having offspring.”
