“Education plays a crucial role in my mission. By educating people about LGBTQIA+ issues, I can help dismantle the prejudices that have been ingrained in society for generations.
“Writing is one of my key tools in this endeavour.
“Through articles, social media posts, and contributions to publications like the Daily Dispatch and Mamba Online, I share stories and insights that challenge stereotypes and promote empathy from an intersectional feminist perspective.
“My writings have sparked conversations and inspired others to question their biases, contributing to a more inclusive society.”
He was overwhelmed and shocked by his Local Hero nomination.
“Being nominated as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero is a humbling experience.
“This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the resilience and strength of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“It reaffirms my belief that even small acts of kindness and advocacy can have a profound effect.
“For me, being a local hero means continuing to fight for equality, amplifying the voices of the marginalised, and creating a world where everyone can safely live authentically and without fear.”
Nominee Madeleine Muller of the GSA said: “Sikhander Coopoo has been amazing — he organised the pride last year, writes regularly for Mamba Online and runs the GSA Facebook page. And all voluntary (not part of his work).”
DispatchLIVE
Sikhander Coopoo works to dismantle prejudices and stereotypes
Image: SUPPLIED
Humxn rights activist Sikhander Coopoo, 51, from Dorchester Heights, is dedicated to establishing safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and being a leading voice against injustice.
Humxn is not a typo, but the conscious inclusion of “all womxn, including transgender womxn, to start conversations that are inclusive and non-discriminatory”, Coopoo said.
Coopoo is also a writer who understands the power of the pen.
He serves on the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) committee, volunteering his time to social media management, organising educational workshops and community events and social justice advocacy.
This is for one goal — to allow people to be themselves.
Sister’s murder inspired Asonele Melapi to fight gender-based violence
“The core of my volunteer work is a strong dedication to establishing safe spaces where individuals can freely express their authentic selves without fear of discrimination,” he said.
“The motivation behind my advocacy efforts is deeply personal and stems from my own experiences as someone who is black and queer.
“Having confronted the difficulties of navigating a world that often marginalises queer identities, I recognise the significance of visibility and representation.
“I want to ensure that others do not have to endure the isolation, discrimination and violence I faced.
“By standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights, I hope to contribute to a future where everyone — regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity — is treated with dignity and respect.”
Influencer helps women escape from abusive situations
Coopoo has worked with many established organisations to organise the inclusive pride event last year, such as Masimanyane Women’s Rights International and Save our Sacred Lands.
He also co-organised the Women’s March in Solidarity with Palestine, which was attended by thousands of people.
“From the time I left university I was always interested in the civil society sector — I thought this was where I could make more of a difference.
“I got prompts from friends to go into government, which is a place I naturally gravitated away from.
“At university, I thought that advocating for animal rights could be something I could go into one day.
“I chatted to my lecturer who asked ‘do you understand the concept of human rights?’ I knew about it but didn’t understand it. That was one of my awakenings.”
Komani teen’s flower fundraiser blossoms for orphanage
He holds workshops and training events on gender and sexuality and pinkwashing — a marketing strategy targeting the LGBTQIA+ community with superficial messages on equality or inclusion.
“The issue of gender-based violence in our society is close to my heart.
“We often overlook the fact queer, lesbian and transgender womxn are women.
“The queer community is still fighting for its place in society. Personally, I felt safer holding my partner’s hand in public 15 years ago than now.
“Much violence against LGBTQIA+ people is from family, close relatives and those we trust.”
Coopoo works to connect people in need of assistance from professional organisations or LGBTQIA+ NPOs.
“Buffalo City has a rich tapestry of organisations and student movements advocating for queer rights.
“Even though I am a cisgender gay male, I self-identify as queer to positively reclaim an identity traditionally used as a slur.
“It is important to recognise the queer movement is not about assimilation but about dismantling and reimagining systems to be inclusive and supportive of all intersections.
Children’s right activist seen as pillar of hope in Pefferville community
“Education plays a crucial role in my mission. By educating people about LGBTQIA+ issues, I can help dismantle the prejudices that have been ingrained in society for generations.
“Writing is one of my key tools in this endeavour.
“Through articles, social media posts, and contributions to publications like the Daily Dispatch and Mamba Online, I share stories and insights that challenge stereotypes and promote empathy from an intersectional feminist perspective.
“My writings have sparked conversations and inspired others to question their biases, contributing to a more inclusive society.”
He was overwhelmed and shocked by his Local Hero nomination.
“Being nominated as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero is a humbling experience.
“This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the resilience and strength of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“It reaffirms my belief that even small acts of kindness and advocacy can have a profound effect.
“For me, being a local hero means continuing to fight for equality, amplifying the voices of the marginalised, and creating a world where everyone can safely live authentically and without fear.”
Nominee Madeleine Muller of the GSA said: “Sikhander Coopoo has been amazing — he organised the pride last year, writes regularly for Mamba Online and runs the GSA Facebook page. And all voluntary (not part of his work).”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos