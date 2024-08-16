Nominator Ayabulela Trom said Nompumza was doing amazing work in developing the area.
“The foundation is less than a year old, yet it has already fed hundreds of people.
“Without any funding, they have dedicated themselves to giving back to the community.
“We have seen them hosting events for youth as a motivation.
“As we are an underdeveloped community, most people are not even aware that it exists.
“She helps a lot of elderly people and every time they see her they are surprised that a young person would make so much change.
“Our ward councillor, Melisizwe Tutu, even ended up getting involved in some events because of her dedication.
“With her, we see the ward finally getting recognised and a positive change in our community.”
DispatchLIVE
Student drives NPO to help struggling people of Mdantsane
Image: SUPPLIED
Nosiphiwo Nompumza, 26, a psychology student who has experienced both struggle and privilege, has founded a nonprofit organisation to support those in need.
In less than a year, through her NPO, The Cataliya Foundation, Nompumza has had a tangible effect in Mdantsane.
She is assisting hundreds of individuals with essential items such as food and clothing, as well as organising uplifting activities such as talent shows to foster hope and self-expression for many.
The second-year Unisa student said her journey to establishing an NPO was influenced by a young boy who knocked on her door asking for something to eat for his younger brother and grandmother, at Unit P in Mdantsane.
Ansie Randall has a passion for helping babies
After the incident, many others also in need knocked on the former lay counsellor’s door, and she was eager to help.
Her NPO was founded in 2023.
“Starting an NPO was not my initial intention. I was simply trying to help a neighbourhood in need, as they were struggling with food insecurity and had recently experienced a burglary,” she said.
With the help of private companies, she donates food and clothing and organises a weekly soup kitchen.
Her latest empowerment initiative is a 5km fun run to be held in the township on Saturday.
Sikhander Coopoo works to dismantle prejudices and stereotypes
The aim is to raise funds to pay for a fence so they can start a food garden.
“Our community is dominated by people living under the poverty line or marginally just above it.
“This means there is a high possibility of people living with chronic illnesses who due to poverty default on their medication because this should not be taken on empty stomachs.
“Some even fail to collect their medication.
“Our community is underdeveloped and we are very far from places.
“Young people end up focusing on the negatives because there is so much that is going on, so we are trying.
“We have never been funded so we mainly rely on donations, especially from giant retailers and a private investigation company.
“I love working with and for people. When I was a counsellor, I got to see that my passion was working with people.
“I grew up in a shack. My mother was poor but my father was working in England.
“I had both worlds, I knew what it was like to be in need and I knew what it’s like to have things I wanted.”
Sister’s murder inspired Asonele Melapi to fight gender-based violence
Nominator Ayabulela Trom said Nompumza was doing amazing work in developing the area.
“The foundation is less than a year old, yet it has already fed hundreds of people.
“Without any funding, they have dedicated themselves to giving back to the community.
“We have seen them hosting events for youth as a motivation.
“As we are an underdeveloped community, most people are not even aware that it exists.
“She helps a lot of elderly people and every time they see her they are surprised that a young person would make so much change.
“Our ward councillor, Melisizwe Tutu, even ended up getting involved in some events because of her dedication.
“With her, we see the ward finally getting recognised and a positive change in our community.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos