NPO founder building children’s self-esteem through nurturing their talents

Unathi Luthweyi is the founder of nonprofit organisation Legacy in Arts, Modelling and Beauty Academy in Ginsberg, Qonce.
The NPO, based in the heart of the township, is a hub where the youth can explore and grow their talents in music, modelling, drama and public speaking.
The organisation’s aim is to bring hope and nurture young talent.
Every Saturday, the group of children and young adults, aged seven to 26, meets at the Steve Biko Centre.
Luthweyi, 47, said her vision for the NPO came about during the Covid-19 lockdown, when she tried to find creative ways to entertain and help enhance her autistic daughter’s skills.
“It was a period when people were uncomfortable and wanted to get back to their normal lives.
“In the same breath, no-one paid attention to being in tune with children’s needs at that point.
“No-one was there to make sure their energy and time were taken care of, because keeping them indoors was kind of suffocating.
“I did not want it to be limited to my daughter only.
“When I opened up to the public, parents loved the concept and brought their children.
“Over the years it has grown to be what it is.”
Luthweyi said children came in their numbers from the surrounding rural areas to attend the academy, with their newfound self-confidence and enthusiasm showing beyond the centre’s doors.
They started to receive compliments from their schools for the improvements in their skills and talents.
“They can take part in public speaking and debates.
“The feedback we kept receiving from schools is what is keeping our numbers climbing.
“We also take part in fashion shows and meet for podcasts where bullying, absent parents, lack of discipline and other topics are discussed in the presence of an audience.
“When hosting an event, we invite people who specialise in different fields to share their insights with us and also to have an audience.”
During the week, Luthweyi works for the provincial public works office.
Yamkela Lwana, who has three children at the academy, nominated Luthweyi for doing an excellent job.
“She is doing a phenomenal job because we can see it in our children.
“They are confident and, as parents, we trust her with the work she does.”
Lwana said parents had noticed how their children’s self-esteem had grown, which was why Luthweyi deserved to bring the local hero title home.
