Born in East London, Mbebe’s upbringing was far from rosy, fuelling her journey towards learning to empower herself and others.
Mbebe also organises beauty pageants to help young people build confidence and sometimes organises health drive check-ups.
“I have faced many difficulties in life.
“I felt rejected by my father and my mother passed away at a very young age.
“I had to be raised by my grandmother under very hard circumstances,” she said.
“At the age of 15, I was a victim of rape and couldn’t tell anyone even though I was in pain.
“I later found out I was HIV positive and pregnant from the boyfriend I was dating.
“My child was taken, I went on drugs. I had to sell myself.
“I got married but that didn’t work, but after surviving all of this I chose to establish an NPO to educate as well as reach out to people having walked or still walking the same journey as I did.
“What motivates me is my passion, I am using what I can to prevent them from getting into the same trap as mine, the pain is the fuel for my passion,” she said.
‘My pain fuels my passion to help others,’ says NPO founder
Image: SUPPLIED
Moved by her own personal loss and trauma she has faced in life, Nolubabalo Mbebe founded a nonprofit organisation as a beacon of hope for the vulnerable.
Having lost her mother at a tender age, survived teenage pregnancy and overcome being raped, the gender-based violence activist is dedicated to helping other survivors heal.
With a deep understanding of the trauma and struggles that come with these experiences, she has created a safety network for women and children, using local community halls, churches and clinics as venues for her outreach programmes that include support and resources to help heal and empower them.
She also arranges health drives and feminine hygiene product drives, counselling sessions, training for young entrepreneurs, and even cooks food for those in need.
Despite being unemployed, the 33-year-old, who occasionally works as a host at a local radio station, knocks on doors to try find help for others.
Her aim is to help women find purpose in their lives, know their identity, and to restore their dignity.
Her nominee, Nondumiso Siganga, said Mbebe was doing an exceptional job.
“The most amazing part about her is that she has an operating NPO without resources, with no office, no funding, while she is unemployed and is herself facing a lot of challenges,” Siganga said.
