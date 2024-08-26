A year ago, Ntombozuko Matshamba never imagined she would be holding daily afternoon programmes in her home for 90 children.
The Qonce-born 37-year-old launched the Inkanyezi Matshamba Foundation in 2023, with the aim of helping to build children’s self-confidence through music, as well as traditional and modern dance.
She then started a book club which initially met once a month, to inspire the children to read.
The children then made it clear they wanted to explore other activities as well.
“I help them with school work, reading, and book reviews.
“I’m based in the heart of Frankfort in Khayelitsha, and I see the group daily..
“When I opened the foundation, I said we needed something that would bring our youth together.”
“I asked them what other activities we could do. I wanted them to do exactly what they love.
“My vision was to create a space for our youth to find themselves, their talents, and their gifts.”
Ntombozuko Matshamba is changing the lives of children in her community
Image: SUPPLIED
Matshamba said working with children was fun — and she had also learnt a lot from their active and imaginative minds.
“When they love something they give their all. The love I get from them inspires me to keep on.
“I just lost my father, and on Thursday they came as a group after school to tell me they were with me in this painful time.
“These children are themselves going through so much — family matters, peer pressure, and poverty.
“I’m the person that they share everything with. That’s why I hosted an event called Family Engagement because I saw a gap between them and their parents, and I invited the department of social development to intervene.”
As an author, she has become a source of inspiration and a role model and some of the children have now started writing their own poems.
“I teach them that reading and writing are healing and also help to open minds, and to write about everything they love and about those painful moments.”
The foundation also held a Christmas lunch for the youth, and cooked for the community.
Special guests helped motivate the community to stay focused on achieving their goals.
On February 14, the foundation hosted a gender-based violence awareness campaign at which guests were invited to talk to the children.
After an incident of schoolboys being involved in a fight, Matshamba decided to organise a crime prevention campaign at Zamulwazi Primary School, and invited parents and law enforcement officials to attend.
On May 24, the foundation hosted a Family Engagement event, with the theme: “healthy home, safe community & safe nation''.
Officials from the department of social development were invited as special guests.
“On August 9, I hosted a tea party for women to celebrate Women’s Day with topics including self-esteem, self-confidence, self-awareness, family, and parenting.
“I’ve been invited by the Ndibize Foundation [to attend their event] as a motivational speaker at a men’s conference, with the theme ‘anger within me’.”
Though unemployed, Matshamba uses money from her own pocket to fund her initiatives.
Nominator Phindiswa Tyombo said Matshamba played a significant role in the community in helping keep children off the streets.
“The work she does is important. We do not find boys loitering in the streets or girls being too lazy to take part in household chores.
“Matshamba is making a remarkable effort that we appreciate and we see its impact on our children.”
