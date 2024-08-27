Foundation founder trains underprivileged children in athletics

Mdantsane-born Keith Blanket has always been passionate about athletics and giving back to the community, which led him to establish the Border Legends Foundation for underprivileged children.
His love of track and field inspired him to introduce children from Unit P, near Mdantsane, to athletics.
“When I started running 34 years ago, I specialised in cross-country, track and field, as road running was not a key thing at the time,” the 47-year-old said.
“I grew up in an era when crime was rife in Mdantsane and most of my peers were involved in criminal activities.
“But my love for sport saved me, as I was one of the young people recruited to an athletics development programme, where I competed with other young people.”
Blanket said he was inspired to train underprivileged children in athletics because of the opportunities afforded to him as a youngster.
“I have always been committed to giving back to the community, and I am glad I am using what I love as a form of ploughing back.
“I was underprivileged when I was growing up, so I told myself to try to make a difference in children’s lives in any way I can.”
He started the initiative on his return home after having worked outside the province for two decades.
“I saw a gap in development at Unit P for young people, as they were not involved in any sporting codes.
“I started training them this year, first engaging with their parents.
“Three out of 16 have already competed at Border level in cross-country championships.”
Blanket started the foundation in 2022 with the objective of creating a development team and enhancing youth skills to prepare youngsters for employment.
“If athletics is not working for some of them, then they can have something to lean on, with different hand craft skills we are teaching them.
“I do not want them to be unemployment or crime-rate statistics.”
He said the children, who were aged from nine to 16, trained on an open field in Unit P.
“I use my resources to supply them with training shoes and other equipment.
“I need more donations for the children. Currently we don’t have any funding, and we’re looking for sponsors to buy more running shoes and other equipment.”
Nosipiwo Nompumza said she nominated Blanket as a local hero because of the great work he was doing in the community helping young people who were passionate about athletics.
“He deserves to be a local hero because he prioritises his time for the children and always ensures they have everything they need.
“Even when he is out of town, he always makes sure his children are taken care of.”
