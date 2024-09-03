Mother to all feeding the hungry with physical and spiritual food

Growing up in Alice (now Dikeni), she understands how it feels to go without.
This is why she dips into her own pension money to bring cheer to those who are suffering.
“I had been doing this before I retired because I am passionate about helping people.
“People would knock at my door hungry, and because I am a Christian, my heart would sink.
“It is very hard to see people having nothing to eat.”
In 2023, she registered her NPO as the Genesis Centre. Her front door is open 24 hours a day.
“My door has always been open so that if members of the community need assistance, they can find help.
“I have people who come to me asking for help to fight drugs, and I always refer them to the right people.
“Some have changed their ways after rehabilitation and it’s always inspiring.”
East London’s Debbie Wood, 69, has dedicated her life to helping people in her community.
The big-hearted mother of six has also been a mother to the desperate and hungry in Vergenoeg in Buffalo Flats.
Despite being a pensioner, every week she runs a soup kitchen providing meals for more than 200 people living in Buffalo Flats.
The former correctional services employee was also involved in helping inmates find their purpose again by providing them with spiritual care and guidance and reigniting their hope.
Wood’s work today goes far beyond the soup kitchen.
She has become the heart of her community through organising rehabilitation programmes, donating clothing, and opening her home to people for spiritual guidance.
Those battling drug addiction also find assistance from the good Samaritan.
Young girls who seek wisdom have also found themselves a mother they can learn from.
Wood said all she wanted to see was a peaceful community.
“I am trying to make them hopeful again.
“I also try to share with them a word from the Good Book. You can’t just give them food — their spirituality must be fed.”
What motivated her was seeing people turn their lives around, knowing she was helping fill empty stomachs, and that those who were battling drugs were in a safe place.
“I am so grateful that through my work people’s hope has been reignited.
“Hearing them say ‘Mama you cook so well, Mama you are such an amazing person’, I am so content.”
Her daughter, Willowdine Wood, 31, said her mother had been doing God’s work since they were children.
Initially the idea of sharing their mother was difficult but they eventually grew to understand why she did it.
“At first it was really frustrating for us to know we were sharing our mom.
“At home, people would come and approach her for different problems and we couldn’t understand.
“She always said we cannot turn people away.”
Willowdine said her mother’s love for people started when she was working with inmates in prison.
“She also wanted the inmates to change their ways.
“I realised she was the mom of the community, everyone would say Mama to her.
“We have accepted it now and we are actively involved in her projects.”
