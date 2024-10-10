Chance to join celebration of region’s Local Heroes

Readers may book their seats or a table to attend the three-course dinner and watch the dreams come to light.
Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said: “This year is the 10th edition of Local Heroes and marks 10 years of partnership with Johnson’s (which is now known as Kenvue) who have been our partners in this initiative right from the start.
“Their support has encouraged our Local Heroes through the years and has helped us tell the stories of the remarkable people in our community and amplified that message.
“We believe that this has had a positive knock-on effect in our region and beyond.
“This year, we covered over 40 stories throughout the year, and as always it was a huge challenge to whittle this down to 12.
“Through the years we have been inspired and encouraged that there are so many selfless people out there.
“Each year, I wonder if there are there more good stories out there, and each year the nominations and stories keep on coming.
“Our region is truly blessed with remarkable people who are determined to be the change in our community.
“So we continue to tell their stories, and hope that doing so inspires others and gives our Local Heroes some encouragement and support for the work that they are doing.”
Image: ALAN EASON
It could be feeding hungry children, nursing kittens back to life, or sharing joy through dance — there are people behind the scenes, fighting for hope.
The Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards brings these unsung leaders into the light, selecting finalists from numerous nominations of their good deeds sent in by the public.
This year, the initiative will celebrate 10 years with an evening of black and silver at the East London International Convention Centre on October 31.
With headline sponsor Johnson’s — a brand of Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health) — 12 new heroes for 2024 will be picked from the nomination pool of approximately 40 stories, each published in the Daily Dispatch over the last few months.
After a rigorous judging process, finalists are selected and announced on the night, each receiving a cash prize.
Dispatch marketing manager Jennilee Peremore-Oliver said: “A lot of the nominations we receive are people with feeding schemes or soup kitchens, early childhood development centres, counselling for vulnerable people, especially women and children, and support for animals.
“Interestingly, we’ve lately received an increase in the category of arts and culture.
“The Local Heroes plays an important role in the Eastern Cape.
“When you attend the Local Heroes Awards, you go through a process of self-reflection assessing what you’re doing to contribute to society as you feel inspired and humbled by these community leaders.
“It ignites new ideas on how we can help others, and gives the necessary motivation to get started.”
Last year’s awards event saw finalists, sponsors and guests cheering, weeping and giving standing ovations for the winners and their stories.
2023 Local Hero winner Captain Mark McKerry was also selected as one of the Inspiration Awards finalists as the Local Hero representative.
McKerry started the Emelda & Tommy McKerry Foundation, the name given to his work feeding more than 500 people from Pefferville every week.
He also organises community projects, garden initiatives and educational drives aimed at empowering the youth.
“When I became a Local Hero, my life changed tremendously,” he said.
“Being among the finalists and standing with the others on the night was a magnificent honour and privilege. Up until today, I’m still in awe.
“Businesses and individuals must support the event and be part of the celebration of those few nominees.
“It’s a great event, you meet your Local Hero, you meet businesspeople, you meet other NPOs — I wish more people could come on board to support the Local Hero event.”
