“If you take good news out of a society why should we even get out of bed? Good news drives us, it gives us hope.”
Leanne Manas returns as the host of this year’s Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, this time in person.
Manas, who hosted the 2021 virtual ceremony, was eager to shake hands with changemakers nominated by the public for uplifting their communities.
“I’m so happy to be returning,” she said.
“The last time I did it was in 2021 and that was a virtual event when Covid-19 was all around us so we weren’t allowed to be in each other’s company.”
“This time I cannot wait to enjoy being around people, because that is what it’s about, celebrating the Local Heroes and human interaction.
“For me, this is a little bit like unfinished business. I need to be there in person.”
This year, the initiative celebrates 10 years with an evening of black and silver at the East London International Convention Centre on October 31.
‘Morning Live’s’ Leanne Manas to host 2024 Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
“If you take good news out of a society why should we even get out of bed? Good news drives us, it gives us hope.”
Leanne Manas returns as the host of this year’s Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, this time in person.
Manas, who hosted the 2021 virtual ceremony, was eager to shake hands with changemakers nominated by the public for uplifting their communities.
“I’m so happy to be returning,” she said.
“The last time I did it was in 2021 and that was a virtual event when Covid-19 was all around us so we weren’t allowed to be in each other’s company.”
“This time I cannot wait to enjoy being around people, because that is what it’s about, celebrating the Local Heroes and human interaction.
“For me, this is a little bit like unfinished business. I need to be there in person.”
This year, the initiative celebrates 10 years with an evening of black and silver at the East London International Convention Centre on October 31.
Celebrating 2024's Local Heroes
With headline sponsor Johnson’s — a brand of Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health) — 12 new heroes for 2024 will be named from the nomination pool featured in about 40 stories in the Daily Dispatch.
Manas is the multiple-award-winning broadcast anchor on the SABC’s Morning Live, a motivational businesswoman and UNHCR (the United Nations refugee agency) goodwill ambassador.
Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said Manas would replace Bongani Bingwa, who had to withdraw due to personal circumstances.
“Bongani was MC at the very first Local Heroes awards in 2015 so we are sad that he won’t be able to make it for the 10th edition,” he said.
“However, we are delighted that Leanne Manas has agreed to present this year’s awards.
“We look forward to a heartfelt and inspiring evening, celebrating the remarkable stories of our Local Heroes.
“Leanne’s charisma and presence will undoubtedly enhance the occasion, and we are excited to have her on board.”
Chance to join celebration of region’s Local Heroes
Kenvue site lead Deane Lo Ning said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be supporting the Local Heroes Awards again this year.
“It's an incredible event that shines a light on the unsung heroes in our community, and we are honoured to be a part of it.
“The awards are a testament to the power of community spirit and the positive impact individuals can have on those around them.”
“We believe that 10 years of the Local Heroes Awards has transformed the Eastern Cape’s community fabric.
“Each year, the Daily Dispatch receives an overwhelming number of remarkable stories and this year 120 heroes would have been honoured to date.
“However, we’re aware of many more untold stories of selfless individuals.
“The awards have cultivated a culture of recognition, inspiring community involvement and social responsibility.
“Strategic partnerships have also emerged, fuelling collaborative initiatives for lasting change.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos