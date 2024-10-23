After a rigorous judging process, finalists are selected and announced on the night, each receiving a cash prize.
Kenvue site lead Deane Lo Ning said: “At Kenvue, we are committed in supporting our communities and events like the Local Hero Awards, which recognise selfless leaders making a real difference.
“Our values of empathy, compassion and social responsibility guide our actions, and we’re proud to partner with this initiative which shares our passion for caring fiercely and putting people first.
“The Local Heroes Awards promotes hope by highlighting the intersection of compassion, kindness and community.
“This is in line with what we believe in at Kenvue, which is that by leading science and knowledge, we educate and empower.
“We’ve earned the trust of consumers for more than a century with our brands, and we work diligently to earn it every day.”
The 2023 Local Heroes winner, Sister Nobulali Bulurelo, 54, has been helping the elderly community feed their families by growing organic vegetables in a church garden in Duncan village.
She said she was still humbled by her selection as a finalist.
Last week to book for Local Heroes Awards
Ten-year mark represents more than just an awards ceremony — ‘it symbolises East London’s enduring dedication to social good’
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
There is one week left to book your spot at the 10th annual Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards ceremony, celebrating community leaders committed to positive change.
Throughout the year, the Dispatch has featured more than 40 nominees who have spoken about their passions — from feeding children and saving abandoned animals to planting food gardens and sports days.
With headline sponsor Johnson’s — a brand of Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health) — a glitzy evening of black and silver will take place at the East London International Convention Centre (ICC) on October 31.
Ticket sales close on Monday, October 28.
On reaching the 10-year mark, Dispatch marketing manager Jennilee Peremore-Oliver said: “The Local Heroes reaching this milestone represents more than just an awards ceremony — it symbolises East London’s enduring dedication to social good.
“It represents a larger investment from local businesses and individuals into the future of this community.
“With Local Heroes, the Daily Dispatch hopes to shine a light on people who do good without expecting anything in return.”
‘Morning Live’s’ Leanne Manas to host 2024 Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards
The event will again be hosted by media personality Leanne Manas, who said she was thrilled to return after hosting the 2021 virtual ceremony.
Manas is the multiple-award-winning broadcast anchor on SABC’s Morning Live, a motivational speaker, businesswoman and UN Refugee Agency goodwill ambassador.
“I get a thrill out of celebrating heroes in our communities,” she said.
“People who are unsung, they don’t do this for the accolade, they do it from the bottom of their hearts.
“To be able to meet these people and be in their company is for me always so fulfilling.
“I always take so much more out of them than I can ever possibly give someone.
“I’m really excited to be meeting the superheroes of the Eastern Cape.”
Chance to join celebration of region’s Local Heroes
Guests can look forward to a three-course meal, live performances by the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, as well as a special performance by one of the 2024 Local Heroes.
“Expect lots of tears, to be moved and leave with a joyful heart,” Peremore-Oliver said.
She said there had been a boost in ticket sales this week.
“Ticket sales for this year’s event are moving faster than in previous years and we’re delighted by the enthusiasm everyone is showing.
“East Londoners are eager to secure their seats at this year’s event and we couldn’t be happier.
“Now, with only 10 days to go, the team is focused on creating a memorable night for everyone.”
Celebrating 2024's Local Heroes
After a rigorous judging process, finalists are selected and announced on the night, each receiving a cash prize.
Kenvue site lead Deane Lo Ning said: “At Kenvue, we are committed in supporting our communities and events like the Local Hero Awards, which recognise selfless leaders making a real difference.
“Our values of empathy, compassion and social responsibility guide our actions, and we’re proud to partner with this initiative which shares our passion for caring fiercely and putting people first.
“The Local Heroes Awards promotes hope by highlighting the intersection of compassion, kindness and community.
“This is in line with what we believe in at Kenvue, which is that by leading science and knowledge, we educate and empower.
“We’ve earned the trust of consumers for more than a century with our brands, and we work diligently to earn it every day.”
The 2023 Local Heroes winner, Sister Nobulali Bulurelo, 54, has been helping the elderly community feed their families by growing organic vegetables in a church garden in Duncan village.
She said she was still humbled by her selection as a finalist.
Daily Dispatch bucks SA’s bleak readership trends
Bulurelo said: “I never in my life thought of becoming a Local Hero. It was a great surprise for me to be honoured like that.
“My family was so happy and they are still thinking of the day at the ICC.
“So many celebrations and happy moments which they shared with me for being chosen.
“The project has grown since last year due to the many unemployed people in our area, but the garden looks very beautiful.
“The joy of having fresh vegetables is that this weekend one of our children is getting married and all the veggies will be cooked at his wedding.
“To be a Local Hero means I must do more for my community without exception, just doing the work of God among his people.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos