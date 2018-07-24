WATCH | Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire
Richard Walker, Western Cape regional head of the Passenger Rail Agency of South (Prasa), said it would spend R70-million to build a wall in the most hard-hit areas of Metrorail infrastructure in Cape Town. This comes after the fifth fire in the last two months broke out at Cape Town central station on Saturday, July 21 2018.
