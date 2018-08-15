WATCH: Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Italian firefighters carried out a dramatic rescue on August 14 2018, retrieving a man who had been caught in the mangled ruins of his car, suspended in the air after the collapse of a bridge.
Around 30 people have been killed after a highway bridge collapsed near the Italian city of Genoa on August 14 2018, according to the country's deputy prime minister.
The 50-year-old bridge, part of a toll motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, collapsed during torrential rain, sending dozens of vehicles crashing onto a riverbed, a railway and two warehouses.
